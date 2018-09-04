This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Griezmann deserves Ballon d'or more than Ronaldo, Salah and Modric - Atletico's Hernandez

Griezmann has pushed the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo close for the Ballon d’Or in the past.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 10:20 PM
6 hours ago 3,043 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4219290
Image: Maja Hitij
Image: Maja Hitij

Updated 6 hours ago

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN’S CLAIMS to the 2018 Ballon d’Or have been talked up by Atletico Madrid and France team-mate Lucas Hernandez.

A man who helped his club to Europa League glory last season before landing the ultimate prize at World Cup 2018 with his country is considered to be back in contention for football’s most prestigious personal prize.

Griezmann has pushed the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo close in the past, finishing third in the Golden Ball vote back in 2016.

Hernandez believes he should take top spot this time around, despite Luka Modric, Neymar and Mohamed Salah joining Ronaldo in competition for the award.

The Atletico full-back told France Football:”Antoine deserves it. He is my favourite.

“He has been a key man in all of the major competitions he has played in this year. He has won almost everything and contributed everywhere. 

He has been so consistent. He has been up at the top for two or three years. 

“He has taken another step since 2016 when he was in the final of the Euros and third in the Ballon d’Or vote with France Football.”

Hernandez is another of those at Atletico to have seen their profile rise over recent years.

He is now an established performer for club and country, with a man who has lived in Spain since the age of four delighted to have chosen to represent the land of his birth at international level.

The 22-year-old defender had hinted in the past that he was prepared to consider representing his current home, but was talked around by Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps.

“I couldn’t disappoint him,” said Hernandez, who made his senior debut in March.

“From the start, he picked me for my qualities as a defender, but he asked me to do different things, which meant taking risks in attack. 

“Even Diego Simeone told me that he discovered new things about me during the World Cup.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho's defiant attitude towards critics eases pressure on players - United midfielder Matic
    Mourinho's defiant attitude towards critics eases pressure on players - United midfielder Matic
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    LIONEL MESSI
    'Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League'
    'Juve have become a clear favourite for the Champions League'
    'I have everything here' – Messi wants Barcelona stay
    Barcelona will have to retire No.10 jersey when Messi leaves - Ronaldinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie