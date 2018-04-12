  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 12 April, 2018
Martin O'Neill's side unchanged but Northern Ireland drop 3 places in Fifa world rankings

Germany remain top of the pile.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 997 Views No Comments
Ireland lost to Turkey in their only game since the last rankings came out.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland remain unchanged at 31 in the world according to the latest Fifa world rankings released this morning.

The news was not so good for Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland who slipped three places to 27th.

Wales (21) and Scotland (34) also slipped one and two places respectively while England climbed three places to 13th.

Germany remain well clear at the top of the rankings, some 150 points ahead of Brazil while Belgium have leapfrogged Portugal and Argentina into third place.

Tunisia (14) and Venezuela (39) are the big movers in the rankings this time, both jumping nine places while Bulgaria have slipped 14 places to 54 to be among the biggest losers.

You can see the full table here.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

