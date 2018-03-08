  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Crisis, what crisis? Arsenal boost Europa League hopes in Milan

First-half goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey helped them secure a victory against Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

By AFP Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 8:06 PM
2 hours ago 12,819 Views 28 Comments
Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal celebrates after scoring.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Image: Catherine Ivill

ARSENAL CLAIMED AN impressive 2-0 victory at AC Milan in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday to ease some of the pressure on under-fire manager Arsene Wenger.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan drove Arsenal into a 15th-minute lead with his first goal for the club, and a shellshocked Milan fell further behind before half-time as Aaron Ramsey waltzed through to score.

Wenger desperately needed a positive result after coming under pressure for a run of four straight defeats, and he got just that against a Milan side who saw a 13-match unbeaten run ended.

Gennaro Gattusoâ€™s seven-time European champions now have it all to do ahead of the second leg at the Emirates in seven daysâ€™ time.

But Arsenal, 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, will be confident of continuing their bid to return to the Champions League by winning Europeâ€™s second-tier competition for the first time.

Arsenal started brightly at the San Siro but were lucky not to concede a penalty when Hakan Calhanoglou stayed on his feet despite appearing to have been fouled by onrushing Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

Just moments later Arsenal broke the deadlock, as Mesut Ozil fed Armenian Mkhitaryan, a January signing from Manchester United, to cut inside and fire in a shot which deflected past home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma off Leonardo Bonucci.

The Gunners grew in confidence after that strike, with Donnarumma making two good saves late in the opening period to deny Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck, before Mkhitaryan hit the crossbar.

But the visitors did double their advantage before the interval, as Ramsey ran onto Ozilâ€™s perfectly-weighted through ball and rounded Donnarumma to tap into an empty net.

Milan improved in the second half, but wasted their best chances, failing to truly test Ospina.

Giacomo Bonaventura scooped a shot over when he should have done better, while Suso drilled a left-footed strike out for a throw-in.

Colombian keeper Ospina did well to beat Nikola Kalinic to a through ball when the substitute looked to be in on goal, as Arsenal closed out a much-needed win.

- Salzburg shock Dortmund -

Borussia Dortmund slumped to a shock first-leg 2-1 loss at home to Salzburg, although Andre Schurrleâ€™s second-half strike did cut the deficit ahead of next weekâ€™s return game in Austria.

Kosovo international Valon Berisha scored twice shortly after half-time to put Salzburg in control, the first from the penalty spot, and leave German giants Dortmund facing a surprise exit.

La Liga title challengers Atletico Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeoneâ€™s side, who were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage after finishing behind Roma and Chelsea, put themselves in a dominant position thanks to goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa and Koke.

Spanish international Costa has now scored six goals for Atletico since returning to the club from Chelsea in January.

Brazilian defender Marcelo scored the only goal as last seasonâ€™s semi-finalists Lyon grabbed a 1-0 win at CSKA Moscow, as they look to go one better this term with the final at their Groupama Stadium.

(C) AFP 2018

About the author:

About the author
AFP

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
