Wenger denies Arsenal are leading chase to sign David Luiz but hints at January arrivals

ARSENE WENGER INSISTS Arsenal are not in the running to sign David Luiz from Chelsea in January.

Recent reports have claimed that the Gunners are leading the race to acquire the Brazilian, but the Gunners manager has now rubbished such speculation.

“These reports are wrong,” he said.

Luiz has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and has played just eight times in the Premier League this season, while he is currently suffering from a knee injury.

While Luiz may not be on the Gunners’ radar, Wenger claims Arsenal may attempt to bolster their squad now that the transfer window is open.

“We are out there and look to do some things, yes,” he added.

“But when, that is very difficult to say because it does not depend only on us.”

It appears, however, that the Gunners may also have to be wary of losing a number of first-team stars, with Alexis Sanchez heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

The Chile international is reportedly desperate to leave the club in January, after Pep Guardiola’s side failed to push through a £60 million deal in the summer.