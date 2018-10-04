This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal punish wasteful hosts Qarabag as their winning streak continues in Europe

After withstanding heavy pressure, Arsenal’s superior class ultimately showed as they left Qarabag with a 3-0 win.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 8:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,066 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4269393
Arsenal celebrate against Qarabag.
Arsenal celebrate against Qarabag.
Arsenal celebrate against Qarabag.

EMILE SMITH ROWE and Matteo Guendouzi scored their first competitive Arsenal goals as the Gunners resisted heavy pressure and claimed a 3-0 win at Qarabag in the Europa League.

Smith Rowe’s second-half goal made him the club’s youngest goalscorer since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted in September 2011 to cap off a mature performance, and the Gunners extended their winning run to eight matches as Guendouzi finished Qarabag off.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave Arsenal a somewhat fortuitous early opener, though the first half finished with Qarabag well on top and only the heroics of Bernd Leno kept the visitors ahead.

But Smith Rowe eased Arsenal’s worries early in the second half and, although the hosts remained a potent threat, they were seen off by the Gunners, who have six points from two Group E outings.

Arsenal started brightly and, thanks to a slice of luck, broke the deadlock after just four minutes – Nacho Monreal’s header from a corner striking Sokratis and finding the net.

Young midfielder Smith Rowe went close to a second 14 minutes later, but he could only find the side-netting when stretching to meet Sead Kolasinac’s low cross.

But Qarabag improved and Bernd Leno had to be alert, denying Mahir Madatov when one-on-one just prior to the half-hour mark, before brilliantly blocking Filip Ozobic’s volley late in the half.

Arsenal secured themselves some breathing space early in the second half – Smith Rowe coolly finishing on the break after being fed by Alex Iwobi.

Innocent Emeghara was then guilty of shooting at Leno from close range in the 62nd minute, and Guendouzi put the game beyond the hosts towards the end, finding the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    In front after 96 seconds but Celtic finish with 10 men and a Europa League defeat in Salzburg
    In front after 96 seconds but Celtic finish with 10 men and a Europa League defeat in Salzburg
    Arsenal punish wasteful hosts Qarabag as their winning streak continues in Europe
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie