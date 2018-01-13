'Did I ever walk away? Never' - Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019

Wenger has been in charge at the Gunners since 1996.

ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE Wenger has insisted he is still committed to the Premier League club and has no plans to leave before the end of his contract in 2019.

Ahead of a trip to Bournemouth tomorrow, Wenger is under some pressure with his side sitting sixth in the table — five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The Gunners also fell in their FA Cup opener for the first time since Wenger took over as manager, dropping a 4-2 result against Championship side Nottingham Forest last weekend.

And Arsenal missed out on participating in the Champions League this campaign after a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. The Gunners also have failed to advance past the round of 16 in that competition since the 2009-10 season.

Wenger, however, signed a new deal at Arsenal last year and said he was as committed as ever to seeing out his contract.

“Did I ever walk away? Never. Why should I change?” he said. “I’m always committed.

“I’m here for 21 years. I just do, in every single decision I make, what is right for the club.

“If I stay for one year or 10 years, it’s exactly the same,” he added. “If it’s me in charge or somebody else, you can only do what is best for the club. And that’s what you try to do.

“That has nothing to do with my personal situation.”

Wenger, 68, has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies.

