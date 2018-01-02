Wenger charged after confronting officials

ARSENE WENGER HAS been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association after confronting the match officials in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Wenger was angry with referee Mike Dean who awarded a controversial last-minute penalty which denied his side a win.

It is alleged that Wenger’s reproach of Dean in the referee’s changing room was abusive and that he also questioned the integrity of the official.

Speaking about the decision to award Alan Pardew’s side a last-gasp penalty for a Calum Chambers’ handball – which received widespread criticism — after the match, the Arsenal boss said:

“It was very disappointing in the way it happened.

“I must say what is more frustrating for me is that it happened many times this season – at Stoke, at Watford, at Man City, at West Brom.

That is a concerning coincidence for me. That’s why I was not happy at all with the movement that the referee made to show why he gave the penalty, because that didn’t correspond at all with what happened.

“On that front, it’s a bit worrying.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

