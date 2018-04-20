  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season

The Frenchman won three Premier Leagues and seven FA Cups during his 22 seasons in charge.

By Niall Kelly Friday 20 Apr 2018, 9:55 AM
26 minutes ago 10,928 Views 46 Comments
http://the42.ie/3968130
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ARSENE WENGER WILL step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, leaving behind a legacy as one of the Premier League’s great managers after a remarkable 22 years in charge.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” the Frenchman said in a statement this morning.

Now aged 68, Wenger was just 46 when he was unveiled as Gunners boss on 22 September 1996, and guided the North London giants to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

“This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport,” majority owner Stan Kroenke said as he vowed to build on Wenger’s ‘remarkable tenure’.

In his statement, Wenger said: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

Wenger will remain in charge for the final five games of the Premier League season, starting with Sunday’s London derby against West Ham, as Arsenal bid to secure the top-six finish that would guarantee them a place in European competition next season.

More importantly, the Gunners face into a mouthwatering Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, knowing that victory in that competition would also bring with it a place in next season’s Champions League – irrespective of their league finish.

Arsenal say that they intend to appoint Wenger’s successor “as soon as possible,” with the early betting markets listing Patrick Vieira, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel among the likely candidates.

Kroenke, who became Arsenal’s majority owner in 2011, said: “One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.

“Arsene has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude. Three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup triumphs and 20 successive years in the Champions League is an exceptional record. He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played.

“We have high ambitions to build on Arsene’s remarkable tenure and to honour his vision by ensuring that Arsenal competes for and wins the biggest and most important prizes in the game.

“We must now focus on making a strong finish to the season and ask our millions of fans around the world to join us in paying appropriate tribute to one of the greats of Arsenal’s history and one of the greats of the game.”

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
Munster and Holland feel they're no longer 'a little bit one-dimensional'
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
FOOTBALL
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie