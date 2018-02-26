  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Atletico Madrid duo became the latest stars to move to China

Nicolas Gaitan and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco will line up in the Chinese Superleague with Daliam Yinfang.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Feb 2018, 6:05 PM
8 hours ago 10,525 Views 10 Comments
Nicolas Gaitan (file pic).
Image: Mike Hewitt
Image: Mike Hewitt

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE confirmed both Nicolas Gaitan and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco have left the club to pursue their career in the Chinese Superleague.

Both midfielders have struggled to make an impact at the Wanda Metropolitana this season, with Gaitan in particular largely overlooked by coach and compatriot Diego Simeone.

Neither of the players took part in Atletico’s last outing, a 5-2 thrashing of Sevilla that keeps the Colchoneros in second place behind Barcelona in La Liga.

And after strong interest from Daliam Yifang, the decision was taken by Atletico to release the pair to the Chinese club, for an undisclosed fee.

“Carrasco and Gaitan will join Dalian Yifang on a permanent deal. Best of luck in China!” the club wrote on its official Twitter account on Monday.

While Carrasco and Gaitan were only intermittent presences for Atletico in 2017-18, their departure leaves Simeone with a threadbare squad going into the final months of the season.

Having also sold the likes of Matias Kranevitter, Theo Hernandez, Luciano Vietto and Augusto Fernandez, the Spanish side have just 17 outfield players available as they continue to fight not just in La Liga but also in the Europa League.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops>

‘No chance’ – Drinkwater claims United didn’t deserve win over Chelsea>

