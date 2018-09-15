This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We planned to win it all year' - World champion O'Donovan brothers elated by gold medal display in Bulgaria

Paul and Gary O’Donovan secured gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls in Bulgaria on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,081 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237528
Paul and Gary O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Paul and Gary O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals.
Paul and Gary O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

THE O’DONOVAN BROTHERS described their phenomenal gold medal display at the World Championship Regatta in Bulgaria on Saturday morning as the best race of their entire lives.

The pair succeeded in winning the men’s lightweight double sculls in Plovdiv, becoming the first ever Irish boat to win world championship gold in an Olympic event.

The siblings placed themselves in second spot at the halfway stage, trailing their Italian opponents by a second, before pulling clear of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta and powering to victory in the final 500 metres.

When asked to put their achievement into words, Gary said: “Feels good I’d say. We planned to win it all year, really.

“We’ve been trying hard to win every race and we said that the most important run would be the World Championship final this year, and I think we took our best strokes ever out there for 2,000 metres.

Paul and Gary O'Donovan celebrate with their gold medals The brothers won comfortably in 6:06.81 on Saturday morning in Plovdiv. Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

“This is my first ever World Championship final at any level, and it’s Paul’s seventh World Championship final. My record is better than his I think — 100 per cent, he’s got 3/7, so if I can that record up it’d be good!”

The duo replicated the form they showed in Rio two years ago, where they claimed Olympic silver. They reflected that they felt sympathy for their Norwegian opponents, where a late illness saw Kristoffer Brun ruled out.

“One of the Norwegian crew got sick and they had to make a late substitution last night,” Gary explained.

“We were out on the town with them last night,” added Paul. “But we were saying ‘big day tomorrow, we need to be on form’ so we headed away early, around 2.00am.

“By 3.00am Kristopher was buckled and they had to make the substitution then! Early this morning he was still hungover,” the 24-year-old joked.

The Skibbereen brothers said that their latest success represented their greatest every display together.

“That’s the best stroke we’ve ever put together in our lives I’d say,” said Paul.

“We were very strong and very fit and very fast. We trained hard all year, we had two summers where we went down to New Zealand and Australia.

“I’d say a lot of people thought we went down there for a bit of a party, but we went down there with the priority to work hard and that’s what we did. We took advantage of those opportunities.”

“It’s exciting for the whole team,” concluded Gary. “We have four boats in world championship finals. Last year we had four: one Olympic and three in non-Olympic events, this year it’s three Olympic and one non-Olympic.

“All the athletes here on the Irish team all year round have shown great independence, they’ve taken fierce responsibility for themselves and accountability for their own training and their own results.

“It’s evident that the team and the athletes have a lot of belief.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    PSG prepare for crunch Liverpool clash with Parc stroll
    'How would that work?' - Klopp hits back at Neville’s call for Liverpool to ignore Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie