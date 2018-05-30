5 uncapped players in Australia squad for Ireland Tests

Caleb Timu is one of five uncapped players in the Wallabies squad.

Caleb Timu is one of five uncapped players in the Wallabies squad.

AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH Michael Cheika has named a 32-man squad for the upcoming Test series with Ireland with the former Leinster boss including five uncapped players.

Hookers Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Folau Faingaâ€™a will look to make their Test debut alongside Caleb Timu, Jack Maddocks and the squad bolter, Ttom Banks.

Melbourne-born Pete Samu, who plays for the Canterbury Crusaders, was excluded from the squad this morning, but Cheika said the 26-year-old could be a late addition if he is released from his New Zealand Rugby contract.

Crusaders' Pete Samu (left) may yet earn a place in the squad. Source: AAP/PA Images

With a slate of Super Rugby games scheduled for this week, Cheika was already limited in his preparation time with the players ahead of the first Test on 9 June.

However, matters have been complicated further by the Brumbiesâ€™ refusal to release David Pocock, Allan Alaalatoa and Scott Sio from Sundayâ€™s game the Sunwolves.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Faingaâ€™a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tom Robertson, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Izack Rodda, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Jack Maddocks, Sefanaia Naivalu, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!