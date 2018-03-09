  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hoban proves the hero as Dundalk get one over on title rivals Cork

The Lilywhites striker scored his third goal of the season in a pulsating affair at Oriel Park.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Mar 2018, 10:01 PM
2 hours ago 6,701 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3895358
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates his goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates his goal.
Dundalk's Pat Hoban celebrates his goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dundalk 1

Cork City 0

Ben Blake reports from Oriel ParkÂ 

AFTER AN EARLY-season blip, Dundalk got their title challenge back on track as worthy winners in tonightâ€™s SSE Airtricity League face-off with rivals Cork City.

Pat Hobanâ€™s first-half goal after a mistake from Mark McNulty proved enough to close the gap on the Leesiders to a single point. Stephen Kennyâ€™s side had plenty of chances to put the result to bed and even saw a penalty saved at an electric Oriel Park.

Just four weeks have passed since the two top sides in the country met here in the curtain-raising Presidentâ€™s Cup, when it was first blood to the 2017 double winners after a blistering second-half comeback.

Since then, Cork stormed to the top of the Premier Division table with maximum points from three games, while draws against Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers left Dundalk with work to do even at this early stage.

But the Lilywhites started like a house on fire and went in front after four minutes. Conor McCormack brought down Pat Hoban 30 yards out from goal and Ronan Murray stepped up to take.

While hit with power, the shot was straight at McNulty. But the experienced City goalkeeper managed to spill it â€” allowing the lurking Hoban to pounce for his third league goal of the season.

Immediately after the restart, City captain McCormack found himself in referee Paul McLaughlinâ€™s book dangerously early in the game for another foul.

The home side could smell blood and poured forward for a second. Masseyâ€™s low drive was pushed around the post by McNulty and Murray then saw his effort go behind off a Cork body.

Visiting manager John Caulfield wasnâ€™t taking any chances and withdrew the cautioned McCormack after just 21 minutes to prevent him from picking up a likely red card.

On in the Louth nativeâ€™s place came Barry McNamee. The attacking midfielder has looked a fine signing since arriving from Derry City in the off-season and immediately added to Corkâ€™s attacking threat.

Just after the half-hour mark, McNamee raced onto a through-ball but Gary Rogers made himself big to keep out the attempt, and recent signing Dan Cleary got back on the line to hack away Sadlierâ€™s follow-up.

Touted as one of the top talents in the league by his manager, ex-Ireland U21 international Sadlier was hugely-influential in the Presidentâ€™s Cup â€” setting up two and hitting a super goal. He was restricted to a couple of wayward attempts in the first 45 minutes tonight, though.

With the half-time whistle about to blow, Murray poked just wide of the post.

Tempers flare during the match Tempers flare as Steven Beattie and Dane Massey get to grips with one another. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dundalk continued to cause problems to the City backline after the interval and Murray brought a save out of McNulty on 56 minutes, before Hoban nearly doubled his personal tally.

With just the one-goal advantage, City were still a threat, however. Garry Buckley headed goalwards after connecting with a corner but it was scrambled away.

McNulty saved once more from Murray and Masseyâ€™s rocket was tipped over by the City stopper shortly afterwards.

The Lilywhites appeared certain to double their lead on 73 minutes when Benson went down in the box under a challenge from Steven Beattie. The ex-UCD midfielder picked himself up to take responsibility from the spot, but McNulty guessed right to palm away.

A scuffle broke out on the pitch as the clocked ticked down and Benson then showed great skill to create an opening for himself late on, only to find the side-netting.

Both clubs will regroup, assess the damage and prepare for Monday, when Dundalk travel to Richmond Park and Cork host Shamrock Rovers.

DUNDALK:Â Gary Rogers; SeÃ¡n Gannon, Daniel Cleary, SeÃ¡n Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields; Jamie McGrath (Dean Jarvis 90), Ronan Murray (Karolis Chvedukas 79), Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 89).

CORK:Â Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Conor McCarthy, Aaron Barry, Shane Griffin; GearÃ³id Morrissey, Conor McCormack (Barry McNamee 21), Garry Buckley (Jimmy Keohane 78); Karl Sheppard, Graham Cummins, Kieran Sadlier.

Referee:Â Paul McLaughlin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Has the balance of power in Irish football shifted irrevocably?

â€˜I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James hadâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
MARTIN O'NEILL
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
Ireland boss wary that Rice could still declare for England
SIX NATIONS
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Scotland preview with Bernard Jackman
Toner back up Schmidt's pecking order thanks to his 'particular set of skills'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie