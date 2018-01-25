Man United youngster Tuanzebe heads to Villa

Tuanzebe alongside Man United's new signing Alexis Sanchez at the end of last season.

Tuanzebe alongside Man United's new signing Alexis Sanchez at the end of last season.

ASTON VILLA HAVE agreed a deal to take Manchester United prospect Axel Tuanzebe on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, an England international at underage, is Villa’s first arrival of the January window and links up with Steve Bruce’s Championship side ahead of their league meeting against Sheffield United.

Tuanzebe has been at United since the age of eight and made his first-team debut for the Red Devils in January 2017.

Comfortable in defence or midfield, he has found chances hard to come by under Jose Mourinho this season with just three appearances — one each in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

“I am delighted to be here,” Tuanzebe said. “It’s an exciting time at this football club and everyone is pushing for promotion – that’s the big aim, you can feel that here.

“I am determined to help this club achieve its goal.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):