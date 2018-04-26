  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty

The Wales international was an unused substitute in a Champions League semi-final victory over Bayern Munich, but remains an important squad player.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 917 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3979202

REAL MADRID COACH Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will be relying on Gareth Bale late in the season despite leaving the attacker on the bench against Bayern Munich.

Bale was an unused substitute as Madrid recorded a 2-1 win over Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The Wales international has made just five appearances – three of those starts – in Europe’s premier club competition this season.

But Zidane says Bale still has a role to play late in the season for Madrid, although there has been plenty of speculation over the 28-year-old’s future.

“I have to make choices and I’ve got some very good players in the squad,” he told a news conference.

“There are some players who are performing well at the moment.

“There are still more games to come and I’ll be relying on him. It’s not true that I don’t play him.”

Former Tottenham star Bale has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League, either at Spurs or their domestic rivals Manchester United.

He has also been mooted as a possible transfer target for Bayern, with the door being left open to a potential switch to Germany.

Ramos: If Iniesta was ‘Andresinho’, he would’ve won Ballon d’Or

Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger’s farewell tour

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
Diego Costa deemed fit to terrorise Arsenal once again
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
FOOTBALL
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
Ramos: If Iniesta was 'Andresinho', he would've won Ballon d'Or
Jordan Henderson: Injured fan's recovery is the only result that matters
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie