This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla

After creating one goal and scoring another, Lionel Messi was replaced in the first half of Barcelona’s 4-2 victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 10:03 PM
19 minutes ago 439 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4297552
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

LIONEL MESSI WAS replaced in the first half of Barcelona’s LaLiga match against Sevilla with a concerning arm injury, placing his Clasico participation next weekend in doubt.

The Argentina superstar scored Barca’s second with a gorgeous 20-yard finish after a swift breakaway in the 12th minute, but he fell awkwardly soon after in a coming together with Sevilla’s Franco Vazquez.

He was given medical attention for several minutes on the touchline, with Barca’s physios putting a significant amount of strapping around his right elbow.

Initially it looked as though he was going to attempt to carry on, but after having his arm tended to, he laid back on the floor looking resigned to his fate.

He soon trudged away and down the tunnel, with Ousmane Dembele replacing him.

It could be a particularly crucial injury given the importance of Barca’s upcoming games against Inter in the Champions League and Sunday’s El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

Messi is Barca’s top scorer so far this season, with his first-half effort against Sevilla his seventh in nine LaLiga outings.

Philippe Coutinho scored Barcelona’s first in the second minute and they led 2-0 at the break. 

Luis Suarez converted a penalty 18 minutes into the second period to leave the hosts three in front.

In an eventful final 11 minutes, Pablo Sarabia got Sevilla off the mark before Ivan Rakitic made the game safe for Barcelona will a goal of his own. In stoppage-time, Luis Muriel made it 4-2 for Sevilla.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Juve's winning run ends despite record Ronaldo goal
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    'When Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie