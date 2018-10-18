Barcelona star fined €800,000 for Munich nightclub fight

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER ARTURO Vidal has been hit with a €800,000 fine by a Munich court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be €10,000 per day for the Barcelona player, who left Bayern Munich in August after three years with the German giants.

The 31-year-old was not in court in Munich to hear the judge’s verdict as he played in Chile’s 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, which “professionally prevented” his appearance in Bavaria, his lawyer said.

Vidal and his half-brother were both found guilty after attacking another man at Munich’s Crowns Club in September 2017, which was reportedly caught on security camera.

Vidal’s half sibling Sandrino, 25, was fined €18,000, based on 120 days salary at €150 per day — a higher penalty because he also threw a glass during the incident.

Since joining Barcelona, Vidal has struggled for game time in the star-studded midfield, only twice being included in the starting line-up in eight Spanish league matches.

