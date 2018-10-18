This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona star fined €800,000 for Munich nightclub fight

Arturo Vidal has been found guilty of assault.

By AFP Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 1:04 PM
Barcelona's Arturo Vidal (file pic).
Barcelona's Arturo Vidal (file pic).
BARCELONA MIDFIELDER ARTURO Vidal has been hit with a €800,000 fine by a Munich court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be €10,000 per day for the Barcelona player, who left Bayern Munich in August after three years with the German giants.

The 31-year-old was not in court in Munich to hear the judge’s verdict as he played in Chile’s 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, which “professionally prevented” his appearance in Bavaria, his lawyer said.

Vidal and his half-brother were both found guilty after attacking another man at Munich’s Crowns Club in September 2017, which was reportedly caught on security camera.

Vidal’s half sibling Sandrino, 25, was fined €18,000, based on 120 days salary at €150 per day — a higher penalty because he also threw a glass during the incident.

Since joining Barcelona, Vidal has struggled for game time in the star-studded midfield, only twice being included in the starting line-up in eight Spanish league matches.

