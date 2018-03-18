  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
On-loan Michy Batshuayi can't stop scoring for Dortmund - and his latest was an absolute dinger

Batshuayi’s eighth goal hands Dortmund 1-0 win against Hanover.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 6:46 PM
Borussia Dortmund v Hannover 96 - Bundesliga Source: Alexandre Simoes

MICHY BATSHUAYI HAS scored eight goals since leaving Chelsea at the end of January to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The Belgian’s latest earned Dortmund a 1-0 win against Hanover this afternoon, moving them to within a point of second-placed Schalke in the Bundesliga table.

It was one for the Goal of the Month, and probably Goal of the Season, shortlists.

 

