On-loan Michy Batshuayi can't stop scoring for Dortmund - and his latest was an absolute dinger

Source: Alexandre Simoes

MICHY BATSHUAYI HAS scored eight goals since leaving Chelsea at the end of January to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The Belgian’s latest earned Dortmund a 1-0 win against Hanover this afternoon, moving them to within a point of second-placed Schalke in the Bundesliga table.

It was one for the Goal of the Month, and probably Goal of the Season, shortlists.

