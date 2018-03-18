On-loan Michy Batshuayi can't stop scoring for Dortmund - and his latest was an absolute dinger

MICHY BATSHUAYI HAS scored eight goals since leaving Chelsea at the end of January to join Borussia Dortmund on loan.
The Belgian’s latest earned Dortmund a 1-0 win against Hanover this afternoon, moving them to within a point of second-placed Schalke in the Bundesliga table.
It was one for the Goal of the Month, and probably Goal of the Season, shortlists.
Batsman Begins ! Notre @belreddevils a encore frappé fort pour le @BVB cet après-midi ! @mbatshuayi #VoosportWorld pic.twitter.com/TPU4fSNav5— VOOsport (@VOOsport) March 18, 2018
