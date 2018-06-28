Michy Batshuayi celebrated Belgium's opening goal by kicking the ball into his own face

FOR A GAME that nobody supposedly wants to win, Michy Batshuayi got disproportionately excited at Belgium’s opening goal against England.

To give Adnan Januzaj due credit it was a beautiful strike, and we’re expecting Danny Rose to do the decent thing and pick up the milk and paper as well while he’s out at the shops.

But watch Batshuayi, who follows the ball into the net:

As he tries to blast the ball back into the net in celebration, Batshuayi hoofs it off the post and straight back into his own face.

Magic.

Post 1-0 Batshuayi - Don't want to oversell it, but this may be the best 33 second clip you'll watch this World Cup. A slow motion replay of a contender for goal of the tournament followed by, well just watch yourself. #rtesoccer #worldcup #ENG #BEL pic.twitter.com/az31Mtc9pg — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 28, 2018

