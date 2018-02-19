  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tadhg is probably one of the best buys the club has ever had'

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac was full of praise for Tadhg Beirne after another big performance at the RDS on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Feb 2018, 2:42 PM
11 hours ago 12,929 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/3859396
Beirne was outstanding against Leinster on Saturday.
Image: Byran Keane/INPHO
Beirne was outstanding against Leinster on Saturday.
Beirne was outstanding against Leinster on Saturday.
Image: Byran Keane/INPHO

IT’S HARD TO remember a game when Tadhg Beirne wasn’t one of the standout players on the park, and on his return to the RDS on Saturday it didn’t take him long to get to work.

All of four minutes to be exact.

Beirne, the hybrid flanker/second row from Clongowes Wood, and Max Deegan met over a Leinster ruck and there was only going to be one winner. Turnover number 25 of the season, and he was only getting started. Four more followed before the day was out.

But to focus solely on Beirne’s ability around the breakdown — as freakishly impressive as it is — would do the rest of his game a great injustice. At one point during the first half, he stole possession for his side, kicked into space and showed his work-rate and hunger to chase and make the tackle. Not to mention his lineout work and powerful carrying ability.

Munster have signed one hell of a player.

“We’re very pleased to have him,” Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said afterwards. “Week in, week out he’s putting in performances like he did today.

“He’s been immense for the Scarlets this year and last year, probably one of the best buys the club has ever had.

“I think you’ll see him play for Ireland at some stage in the future and at the moment he lives and plays outside of Ireland and so I think come June, if his form continues, he may be rewarded.”

A shame he’s not in the Six Nations squad, but Australia in June is a certainty.

Nominated for the EPCR Player of the Year award, Beirne’s stock has risen immeasurably since he was released by Leinster in 2016 — and his promotion to Joe Schmidt’s squad will be thoroughly deserved.

Tadhg Beirne Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

For now, his focus remains on Scarlets, who left Dublin quietly satisfied with their lot having snatched a late losing bonus point while confident in the knowledge they can make up the ground when Leinster visit Parc y Scarlets in a fortnight.

Both sides will be missing their internationals for that round 17 clash again, and Pivac admitted on Saturday that organisers could do a better job of scheduling these bigger matches around the international windows.

“I’m just a little bit disappointed that we played Leinster twice in this window last year and then we’re playing them twice in this window this year,” he said.

“I would have thought that two of the teams from last year — who probably played some of the most attractive rugby and scored some of the best tries and were there at the end of the season don’t get to play at full-strength.

“Hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to do that at some stage in the season. It’s probably a bit disappointing, but we don’t control that

“I don’t think it’s very clever.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Reigning champions UL Bohs continue winning form as Old Belvo edge out Railway Union

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie