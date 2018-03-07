  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belvo complete incredible late comeback to keep three-in-a-row bid alive

The holders overturned a 19-3 deficit to advance into the final at the expense of St Michael’s.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 4:56 PM
11 hours ago 10,745 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889858

Belvedere College 20

St Michael’s College 19

Ryan Bailey reports from Donnybrook 

FILE THIS SCARCELY believable comeback under the dictionary definition of great champions. Against all odds, against all reason, Belvedere College’s three-in-a-row bid remains well and truly alive.

David Lacey celebrates with Ted Walsh at the final whistle Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Dead and buried with 10 minutes remaining, the holders — trailing 19-3 — found something from somewhere to mount a late surge which not only came out of the blue but blew a previously superb St Michael’s side away.

Replacement prop Mateusz Galinski will go down as the hero as his try, just as the clock had gone red, sent one side of Donnybrook into complete raptures before David Lacey held his nerve to complete a one-point victory.

Smash and grab comes to mind, but that would do Phil Werahiko’s side a great disservice.

Granted the 12-time winners were second best for large periods of this Leinster Senior Schools Cup semi-final, but just when it looked like their grip on the trophy was slipping, they dug deep, turned the tide and staged an almighty heist.

Lacey’s try on 60 minutes gave Belvo hope but, even still, they had nine points to overhaul against a resolute and tireless Michael’s defence, which had stood firm for so long only to wilt in the crucial moments.

The fullback, a minor footballer with Dublin, then knocked over a penalty from in front of the posts and although Michael’s had control of the ball in opposition territory, Belvo snatched it back to launch one last attack.

From a lineout on the far side, the pack surged towards the line — Michael’s were powerless to halt the momentum — and it was left to Galinski to crash over.

While there was delight on one side, you can’t help but feel for Michael’s, who were quite superb for 60 minutes here and had one foot in a first final since 2013 having streaked clear through Rob Gilsenan and a brace from Jay Barron.

But when Belvo threw everything at them, Michael’s were unable to see the game out and were left to rue another glorious missed opportunity, conceding 17 points during a frenzied finale.

Rob Gilsenan dejected after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The agonising wait on Ailesbury Road goes on, with Belvo marching into the final on 18 March to face Blackrock College in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Belvo will know they’ll need to make improvements across the board next week at the RDS if they are to win the title for a third straight year but as much as they were slow to get going, Michael’s deserve huge credit for their performance.

At times, they looked a class above and their attacking, free-flowing brand of rugby is like no other in this competition, with the imposing duo of Ryan Baird and Scott Penny standing out again.

Although captain David Ryan showed initial nerves from the tee, miscuing his first penalty attempt, Emmet MacMahon’s side assumed control of the contest as Gilsenan and then Barron sniped over from close range after industrious work from the forwards.

Out-half David Moran pinged the penalty deep into Belvo territory and although the wall of black and white shirts closed the door twice, scrum-half Gilsenan stepped to his right and darted over past the cover.

A penalty in front of the posts, conceded by Penny after Alistair Loughrey’s burst down the right, allowed Lacey to get Belvo on the board, but Michael’s were enjoying all the possession and territory.

With Baird to the fore, Moran found another good touch on this near side, providing the platform for the powerful maul to drive towards the line, and Gilsenan spotted the space to free Barron for a 14-3 half-time lead.

Ryan Baird tackled by David Lacey Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

And Michael’s appeared to have had the game won when another sweeping team move, with willing support runners coming from all angles, seeing Barron run it home down the left wing.

Crucially, Ryan — the younger brother of Ireland international James — was unable to add the touchline conversion to the Michael’s tally, but at that juncture it was of little consequence.

Michael’s were in cruise control and when Werahiko changed his front five with a quarter of the game remaining, Belvo had run out of ideas and were starring down the barrel. Or so we thought.

Sheer drama, and schools rugby at its best.

The final should be a cracker.

Belvedere scorers:
Tries: David Lacey, Mateusz Galinski
Penalties: David Lacey [2 from 2]
Conversions: David Lacey [2 from 2]
St Michael’s scorers:Tries: Rob Gilsenan, Jay Barron [2]
Penalties: David Ryan [0 from 1]
Conversions: David Ryan [2 from 2]

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: 15. David Lacey; 14. Alex O’Grady, 13. Matthew Grogan, 12. Cailean Mulvaney, 11. Alistair Loughrey; 10. John Meagher, 9. Patrick Lysaght; 1. James Gleeson, 2. Luke Harmon, 3. Conor Cagney, 4. Neil Howard, 5. James Murphy, 6. Gerard Hill, 7. Aaron Coleman, 8. Ruadhan Byron (captain).

Replacements: 16. Andrew Synnott, 17. Mateusz Galinski, 18. Jonathan Bell, 19. Mark Daly, 20. Cian Scott, 21. Ted Walsh, 22. Justin Leonard, 23. Sam Barry.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: 15. Chris Cosgrave; 14. Mark O’Brien, 13. David Ryan (captain), 12. Jay Barron, 11. Andrew Smith; 10. David Moran, 9. Rob Gilsenan; 1. Jack Boyle, 2. Lee Barron, 3. Chris Hennessy, 4. Matthew Healy, 5. Ryan Baird, 6. Jody Booth, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Dan O’Donovan.

Replacements: 16. Pierce Feeney, 17. Adam Peat, 18. Fionn Finlay, 19. John Fish, 20. Mark Hernan, 21. Des McCarthy, 22. Eddie Kealy, 23. Jeff O’Loughlin.

Referee: Paul Haycock.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

BBC ‘disappointed’ to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights

Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
FOOTBALL
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
IRELAND
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie