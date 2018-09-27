This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant - report

The 29-year-old has tested positive for oxilofrine, according to ESPN.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 10:21 PM
41 minutes ago 1,956 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4258313

WBO WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Billy Joe Saunders has tested positive for the banned substance oxilofrine following a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug test, ESPN’s Dan Rafael has reported.

The 29-year-old Briton is due to defend his belt against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston’s TD Garden on 27 September.

The fate of that bout may now lie with either the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, who could conceivably ban Saunders from fighting in their jurisdiction, or the WBO, who could strip Saunders of his title.

The British Boxing Board of Control, who fined Saunders £100,000 as recently as Tuesday for a callous online video during which he offered Class A drugs to a woman on the street in return for a series of unsavoury dares, are unlikely to take action as oxilofrine is only banned by UKAD ‘in-competition’, i.e it would have to be found in his system on the day of a fight.

Saunders posted a tweet following the ESPN report, flanking the words ‘some shit’ with two crying laughing emojis.

The 2008 British Olympian and promoter Frank Warren are expected to release a joint statement addressing the issue.

Speaking back in April, Saunders stated his belief that Mexican middleweight kingpin Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — who tested positive for clenbuterol in February — should be banned from boxing for life.

After 45 years and over 1,000 bouts, HBO and the sport of boxing will go their separate ways

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

