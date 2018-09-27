Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant - report

WBO WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Billy Joe Saunders has tested positive for the banned substance oxilofrine following a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug test, ESPN’s Dan Rafael has reported.

The 29-year-old Briton is due to defend his belt against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston’s TD Garden on 27 September.

The fate of that bout may now lie with either the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, who could conceivably ban Saunders from fighting in their jurisdiction, or the WBO, who could strip Saunders of his title.

The British Boxing Board of Control, who fined Saunders £100,000 as recently as Tuesday for a callous online video during which he offered Class A drugs to a woman on the street in return for a series of unsavoury dares, are unlikely to take action as oxilofrine is only banned by UKAD ‘in-competition’, i.e it would have to be found in his system on the day of a fight.

Saunders posted a tweet following the ESPN report, flanking the words ‘some shit’ with two crying laughing emojis.

😂 some shit 😂 — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 27, 2018

The 2008 British Olympian and promoter Frank Warren are expected to release a joint statement addressing the issue.

Speaking back in April, Saunders stated his belief that Mexican middleweight kingpin Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — who tested positive for clenbuterol in February — should be banned from boxing for life.

