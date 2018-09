WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION Billy Joe Saunders will face an official misconduct hearing after a “sickening” video was made public.

Saunders, 29, is filmed in his car as he offers a woman £150 worth of drugs in return for performing a sex act, and then for punching a passer-by in the face.

When the woman in question hits a man on the street, Saunders and his passenger drive off.

Saunders tweeted an apology on Tuesday morning, saying that he was “totally in the wrong” and describing the incident as “banter” which had gone wrong.

There is no evidence that the Hertfordshire boxer was in possession of any drugs, but Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they will carry out a full investigation into what they described as a “sickening video”.

“A woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.”

The British Boxing Board of Control, who have the power to fine or suspend Saunders and also to revoke his boxing licence, have summoned him to face a misconduct charge next week.