Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Bohs pay homage to Bob Marley with new away jersey

The Jamaican icon played Dalymount Park back in 1980.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 11:55 AM
20 minutes ago 585 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4300420

A view of a Bob Marley and Phil Lynott mural in Dalymount Park Murals of Bob Marley and Phil Lynott at Dalymount Park. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE RELEASED an away shirt with a difference for the 2019 campaign. 

As a tribute to Bob Marley, who played Dalymount Park in July 1980, the Dublin club have unveiled a white O’Neills jersey featuring the legendary Jamaican singer’s face and the Rastafarian colours.

Bohs PJ Gypsies fan PJ Gallagher modelling the shirt.

“The Home of Irish Football was graced in the 1970s by Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats, in the 1980s by Bob Marley, Meatloaf and Black Sabbath, and in the 1990s by Faith No More, Sonic Youth, Ice Cube and the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” the Bohs press release reads. 

This jersey, designed by Bohemian FC in conjunction with our new kit supplier O’Neills, gives a nod to that history – and to the stadium’s special place in the hearts of both football and music fans.”

Comedian and Bohs fans PJ Gallagher added: “I love the new Bohs jersey. It’s a great design and it’s always great to see Dublin’s best club find new ways to celebrate their history and that of the Home of Irish Football.

“To be honest I was hoping for a Johnny Logan jersey but maybe that’ll be next season. What’s another year?”

The Gypsies have certainly stepped outside the box with this latest offering, and it has already been dividing opinion. 

So, what do you think? 

