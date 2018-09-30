This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Controversial 87th-minute penalty sees FAI Cup champions Cork snatch late draw in Dalymount

The side’s will meet again in Turner’s Cross next Monday to decide who will play Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium in November.

By Brendan Graham Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:05 PM
Dinny Corcoran celebrates giving Bohemians the lead on Sunday in Phibsborough.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohemians 1

Cork City 1

Brendan Graham reports from Dalymount Park

CORK CITY FORCED an FAI Cup replay with a dramatic 87th-minute penalty from Kieran Sadlier at Dalymount Park, with the visitors’ late spot-kick cancelling out Dinny Corcoran’s second-half opener for Bohemians.

The hosts looked to have booked their place in November’s Aviva Stadium finale to face Dundalk, who saw off the challenge of UCD on Friday night, before John Caulfield’s side found a late breakthrough.

Indeed City settled into this game much the better team passing the ball around well in the opening minutes with the league game two weeks ago still clearly etched in their minds and the men at the back wanting to ensure history didn’t repeat itself.

Sadlier and Morrissey were causing Bohs problems in the opening stages but the Gypsies soaked up the pressure for the opening ten minutes and slowly started to settle into the game themselves looking extremely dangerous on the counter attack.

Bohemians fans before the game Bohemians supporters pictured at a sold-out Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bohs winger Daniel Kelly was the target man wide on the right and himself and Keith Ward linked up well after fifteen minutes for the home side’s first counter attack of the night.

Ward found Kelly with a diagonal ball over the top who held the ball up before passing it back to Ward who lifted the ball into the box onto the head of Devaney. The unmarked Devaney timed his jump to perfection but couldn’t direct the header well enough sending the ball over McNulty’s bar.

A warning for Cork with how dangerous Bohs could be on the break and the link up play between Ward and Dan Kelly was only getting started.

The electrifying pace of Kelly soon caught Shane Griffin out cold and earned the Cork City defender a booking. Kelly took the ball around him and was dragged down before he could get close to goal.

Ward’s resulting free kick sliced open the Cork City defence and flashed right across goal but luckily for Cork there was nobody there to take advantage.

Keith Buckley with Garry Buckley Bohemians' Keith Buckley with Garry Buckley of Cork. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The best chance of the half came with the last kick of the game. Midfielder Kevin Devaney picked up the ball in midfield and drove towards goal before unleashing a rocket of a shot which cannoned back off the post and brought an end to the first half.

All of the pressure at the start of the second half was coming from the home side with Cork City committing foul after foul as they struggled to contain Keith Long’s side.

The pressure and the intensity from the Bohs players was deservedly rewarded after sixty seven minutes with Dinny Corcoran tapping home a Kevin Devaney cross to send the entire Jodi stand wild.

It was no less than the home side deserved and they weren’t one bit happy with one. Intensity, pressure and hunger to get to every ball first remained the game plan for Keith Long’s side to the appreciation of the Jodi Stand faithful.

Cork to their credit soaked up the sustained pressure as well as having to deal with the loss of Steven Beattie in the second half to a hamstring strain and continued to show fight and courage in search of an equaliser.

With just six minutes remaining Rob Rodgers awarded a penalty to the away side when Dan Casey appeared to foul Conor McCarthy close to goal.

Sadlier lined up for the penalty and made no mistake with a shot into the roof of the net to level the game and maintain Cork City’s interest in the F.A.I Cup.

Deflating for Keith Long and his young side but they have lots to be positive about as they prepare for the replay

Both sides threw everything at it in the final few minutes in search of a late winner but it wasn’t to be with the replay between the sides scheduled for Turner’s Cross next Monday evening.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Darragh Leahy, Dan Casey, Ian Morris; Kevin Devaney, Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney, Keith Ward (Daniel Byrne 76); Daniel Kelly (Daniel Grant 88), Dinny Corcoran

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Alan Bennett, Steven Beattie (Conor McCarthy 65), Shane Griffin, Sean McLoughlin; Kieran Sadlier, Garry Buckley, Ronan Coughlan (Graham Cummins 55), Jimmy Keohane; Gearoid Morrissey (Barry McNamee 73), Karl Sheppard

Brendan Graham

