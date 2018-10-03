This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Valuable away goal keeps Uefa Youth League hopes alive for Bohemians

Steven Nolan struck late for the Gypsies in their clash with FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 9:20 PM
47 minutes ago 1,047 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4267374
Steven Nolan of Bohemians.
Image: FAI
Steven Nolan of Bohemians.
Steven Nolan of Bohemians.
Image: FAI

FC Midtjylland 2
Bohemians 1

DESPITE BEING DEFEATED tonight in Denmark, the Bohemians U19 side are still in with a decent shout of advancing in the Uefa Youth League.

A valuable away goal scored in the 77th minute by Steven Nolan means Danish champions FC Midtjylland will take the slenderest of advantages to Dalymount Park for the second leg on 24 October.

Eligibility rules meant Bohs didn’t have a full-strength squad to choose from, and they found themselves two goals behind after the hosts scored in each half.

Oliver Sorensen Jensen gave Midtjylland a 27th-minute lead. A second arrived on 75 minutes through Casper Tengstedt, before Nolan found the net two minutes later for a goal which the Gypsies will hope can prove crucial in the overall context of the tie. 

“We weren’t really at the races in the first-half. We didn’t keep possession as well as we like to and we had to take a bit of time to get used to their system,” Bohs head coach Craig Sexton told SSEAirtricityLeague.ie.

“We changed a few things at the break and we were much better. To be honest, their second goal came against the run of play and we definitely deserved the goal. I’m very proud of how the lads adjusted to the challenge in the match, they showed a lot of maturity.

“I asked the team to get a result we can bring back to Dublin and they’ve done that. We’ll look over tonight and we’ll learn from it. They had to dig in at times but the group did that and they started to take control of the game.”

Bohemians: Bohan, Lyons, Byrne, Curley, Thornton, Omochere (Tierney, 82), Kelly, Reghba, Graydon, Nolan, Considine.

FC Midtjylland: Olafsson, Sery, Jensen, Martis, Madsen, Dyhr, Tengstedt (Giessing, 85), Tue (Dawa, 85), Olsen (Abubakar, 69), Isaksen (Odeh 69), Anker.

Referee: Ivar Orri Kristjansson (Iceland).

