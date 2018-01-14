  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback

The Cherries came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Arsenal, who were missing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 3:49 PM
5 hours ago 6,906 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3797292
The Bournemouth players celebrate Jordon Ibe's goal.
The Bournemouth players celebrate Jordon Ibe's goal.
The Bournemouth players celebrate Jordon Ibe's goal.

ARSENAL EXPERIENCED AN uncomfortable taste of life without Alexis Sanchez this afternoon, as they gave up the lead to lose 2-1 away to struggling Bournemouth.

The visitors were missing two key players on the south coast, where a knee injury kept Mesut Ozil out of the team and Sanchez was omitted as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City or Manchester United.

The absence of the Gunnersâ€™ chief creator and most potent attacking threat told as they struggled to break down the home team prior to Hector Bellerinâ€™s 52nd-minute opener.

Callum Wilsonâ€™s equaliser with 20 minutes to go was quickly followed by Jordon Ibeâ€™s first Premier League goal for Bournemouth and those strikes proved enough to register a famous victory for Eddie Howeâ€™s team, who are now unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

Arsenal meanwhile remain sixth, but have not won in five and are struggling to keep pace with the Champions League qualification challengers ahead of them in the table.

If, as expected, Sanchez completes an imminent move to the Etihad Stadium or Old Trafford, Arsene Wenger must find new attacking solutions ahead of a London derby at home to a resurgent Crystal Palace next weekend.

Bournemouth enjoyed an early sight of goal when Adam Smith fired wide from outside the area, but it was Arsenal who had the better of the opening exchanges.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles hit the bar after collecting a cross from Alexandre Lacazette at the back post and a deflected Alex Iwobi strike forced Asmir Begovic to parry behind and concede a corner.

The Gunners then had to wait until the 35th minute to threaten again, Begovic using his feet to deny Danny Welbeck one-on-one.

Howeâ€™s side finished the half strongly, though, Ryan Fraser drawing an important block from Calum Chambers and then testing Petr Cech, while Arsenal were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty for handball against Iwobi from a corner.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Arsenal boss Wenger. Source: David Davies

The away team capitalised on that good fortune by taking the lead early in the second half, when Iwobiâ€™s well-weighted throughball released Bellerin in behind the Bournemouth defence down the right.

The Spaniard raced into the area and was able to squeeze a low finish under Begovic, who got a touch but could only succeed in making the ball loop up and bounce over the line.

Undeterred, Bournemouth levelled in the 70th minute, a brilliant Fraser pass to the edge of the penalty area allowing Wilson to steer a sharp, first-time finish past Cech, who had charged off his line.

Four minutes later it was 2-1, Ibe running onto Wilsonâ€™s lay-off and firing home a fierce strike to open his league account for the club.

Wenger introduced Theo Walcott, another player who has been linked with a move away from north London, in an attempt to salvage something from the game.

But the visitors proved unable to apply significant pressure in the closing stages, Bournemouth remaining resolute to record a victory that could prove crucial to their survival hopes.
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

â€˜If I was Stoke, Iâ€™d be clamouring to appoint Oâ€™Neillâ€™ â€“ Irelandâ€™s Jon Walters

Van Dijk is â€˜the best centre-back Liverpool have had since Alan Hansenâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie