This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sullivan the hero as 94th-minute winner brings an end to Bray's 10-match losing streak

Derry City left the Carlisle Grounds empty-handed.

By Dan Gorman Monday 22 Oct 2018, 10:03 PM
4 minutes ago 101 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4299434
John Sullivan celebrates striking late.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
John Sullivan celebrates striking late.
John Sullivan celebrates striking late.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bray 2

Derry 1

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

JOHN SULLIVAN EARNED hero status in Bray as his 94th-minute winner ended the Seagulls’ 10-match losing streak in style.

After eight game in charge, it was Gary Cronin’s first positive result for the Seagulls but there were few positives for the Candystripes on a Monday night by the seaside.

Dean Shiels had put his father’s side ahead on the quarter hour mark but Sean Heaney levelled on 26 minutes before Sullivan’s last-gasp heroics.

Shane McNamee almost capped his full debut with a thunderbolt in the 14th minute. Conor Kenna got a decisive clearing header on a Derry free kick but the winger controlled the ball and unleashed a ferocious strike that rattled the underside of the crossbar with Darren Cole’s follow-up ruled out for offside.

City fans only had to wait another minute to have cause for celebration though. Aidy Delap was harrying Sean Heaney back towards his own goal and the defender cheaply coughed up possession and was brutally punished as Delap squared for Dean Shiels to turn home his second goal for the Candystripes.

Ronan Hale dejected Dejection: Ronan Hale afterwards. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jake Ellis thought he’d levelled matters on 23 minutes when he met Sean Harding’s cross from the right but Jamie McDonagh somehow hurtled himself across the line to nod it away.

An equaliser would arrive by the 26th minute. Kevin Lynch floated in a peach of a deliver from a free kick and Heaney’s deft header looped into the corner to make amends for his role in the opener.

Moran was wrong-footed by Ronan Hale’s low shot before the interval and it looked to be trickling in but an outstretched leg from Paul O’Conor somehow turned it behind.

The Bray shot-stopper would be busy in the second period as he pulled off a string of fine saves to frustrate the visitors and earn his side a point and how vital they would prove as Sullivan nodded home Jake Kelly’s corner deep into stoppage time.

John Sullivan celebrates scoring a late goal Sullivan celebrates. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bray Wanderers: Evan Moran; Cian Walsh,Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch (Jamie Crilly, 65); Sean Harding, Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan, Darragh Noone (Rhys Gorman, 80); Ger Pender, Jake Ellis (Jake Kelly, 84).

Derry City: Eric Grimes; Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Kevin McHattie; Shane McNamee (Aaron McEneff, 61), Aaron Splaine, Dean Shiels (Rory Hale, 67), Aidy Delap (Ben Fisk, 61); Ally Roy, Ronan Hale.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Attendance: 342.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie