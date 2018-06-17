A Coutinho cracker, a push, and a penalty shout: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland

Source: Shaun Botterill/REMOTE

PHILIPPE COUTINHO’S SENSATIONAL opening goal was cancelled out as pre-tournament fancies Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their opening World Cup match.

Coutinho conjured up an early contender for Goal of the Tournament on 20 minutes as he collected the ball on the left and curled a scorching 20-yard shot that gave a scrambling Yann Sommer no chance.

Source: Catherine Ivill

But Brazil’s lead was cancelled out five minutes after the restart in controversial circumstances.

Steven Zuber rose unchallenged to head home Xherdan Shaqiri’s whipped corner, but replays showed that he had pushed Miranda as the ball came in.

Despite the Brazilian appeals, Mexican referee Cesar Ramos and his team of assistants allowed the goal to stand.

Source: AFP/Getty Images

Brazil had another appeal waved away on 74 minutes as Gabriel Jesus went down in the box; replays showed that Manuel Akanji had his hands around the Manchester City striker and made contact, but Ramos was happy to wave play on without referring the decision to his VAR officials for further review.

Source: Laurence Griffiths

