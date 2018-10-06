This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Breaffy defeat Ballaghaderreen to book first Mayo decider since 2015

Mayo star Aidan O’Shea lined out at full forward for the winners.

By Colm Gannon Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 8:28 PM
16 minutes ago 570 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4272332
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Breaffy 1-13

Ballaghaderreen 1-10

Colm Gannon reports from Castlebar

BREAFFY BOOKED THEIR place in the Mayo senior football championship final with a hard fought three point win over Ballaghaderren in Castlebar on Saturday night.

Mayo star Aidan O’Shea lined out at full forward for most of the game and his tussle with fellow Mayo senior player David Drake was one of the highlights of the contest.

Breaffy burst out into an early three point lead with Conor O’Shea getting the scoreboard moving inside the first minute after Drake was blown up for over-carrying coming out of defence.

That was followed by a point from Aidan O’Shea not long after when the won a high ball pumped in on top of him by Peter Dravins.

Tommy O’Reilly put three between the sides before three minutes had elapsed when he pointed a free after Aidan O’Shea was fouled close to goal.

The east Mayo men got their first score of the day from the veteran attacker Barry Began who clipped over a good score under pressure four minutes in.

That was responded too by O’Reilly’s second point after Aidan O’Shea had cleared the space through the middle with a barreling run.

Luke O’Grady made it a two point game with a fine finish after good work in the build up from Andy Moran and Barry Regan to creates space for the Ballagh’ corner forward.

But Breaffy pushed the gap back out to three through a Conor O’Shea free. Ballagh’ began to find their feet and points from Andy Moran and another Regan free had it back to a one point game 12 minutes in.

Breaffy struck the games first goal just after the quarter-of-an-hour mark when a ball into the danger area by Matthew Ruane was missed ball, bar Garath Dunne who snuck in around the back to punch the ball home and put his team into a 1-5 to 0-4 lead.

That was followed closely by a Conor O’Shea free to extend his sides lead to five points and it really should have been eight – but Robbie Fadden saw his goal bound effort bounce back off the post.

O’Reilly did make it 1-7 to 0-4 from a placed ball with five minutes to go to the break, but Ballaghaderreen kept plugging away and points from Regan and Andy Moran left just four between them at the break.

That gap was back to just two inside the opening three minutes of the second half with Cormac Doohan and Andy Moran bisecting the posts.

Nine minutes elapsed before the next score arrived through an O’Reillly point for the west Mayo man. Ryan Lynch responded for Ballaghaderreen and Regan and Moran kicked a point each with O’Reilly and Dunne responding for Breaffy to leave their side 1-10 to 0-10 up with ten to go.

Breaffy then hit what looked like a winning run of scores with Conor O’Shea, Matthew Ruane and Seamus O’Shea all landing points on the spin to put their side six clear.

The drama wasn’t over yet though as Kuba Callaghan got his leg onto a ball fizzed across the box by Ryan Lynch to put just three between them with injury time approaching.

But try as they might they couldn’t not force the goal they needed and Breaffy held on for a three point win.

Scores for Breaffy: Tommy O’Reilly (0-5, 2f), Gareth Dunne (1-1), Conor O’Shea (0-4, 1f) Aidan O’Shea (0-1) Matthre Ruane (0-1), Seamus O’Shea (0-1)

Scores for Ballaghaderreen: Barry Regan (0-4, 3f), Andy Moran (0-3), K Callaghan (1-0), R Lynch (0-1), L O’Grady (0-1), C Doohan (0-1)

Breaffy

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Mark Dervan
3. James Minogue
20. Colm Kelly

5. Keith Mulchrone
6. Seamus O’Shea
7. Dylan Cannon

8. Matthew Ruane
9. Peter Dravins

10. Robert Fadden
11. Aidan O’Shea
24. Rory Martyn

13. Tommy O’Reilly
14. Conor O’Shea
15. Gareth Dunne

Subs:

22. Gary Walsh for Dunne
21. Eddie Conroy for O’Reilly

Ballaghaderreen

1. Patrick Sharkey

2. David Drake
3. Seamus Cunniffe
18. Kane Phillips

5. Peter Kelly
6. Sharoize Akram
7. Owen Jordan

8. Darragh Kelly
9. Ryan Lynch

10. Cian Hanley
11. Andy Moran
12. Keith O’Donnell

13. Cormac Doohan
14. Barry Regan
15. Luke O’Grady

Subs:

28. David McBrien for Phillips
27. Kuba Callaghan for O’Donnell.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Colm Gannon
@colmgannon
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    Matt Doherty scores first Premier League goal as Ireland defender's strike sees off Crystal Palace
    Ibrahimovic to Milan talk branded 'hot air' by AC boss Gattuso
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, itâs my fault. Brexit, itâs my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller
    Eric Dier fires Spurs to Wembley win, while Bournemouth record club's biggest ever Premier League away victory
    REPORT
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    Champions! Hoban delivers dramatic 90th minute equaliser as Dundalk secure fourth title in five seasons
    Rovers frustrated by Cork in stalemate, as Leesiders switch focus to FAI Cup
    REVIEW
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display
    Shane Duffy stars in defence as Brighton down resurgent Hammers thanks to Murray strike
    Ryder Cup star Hatton on course for Alfred Dunhill hat-trick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie