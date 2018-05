IRISH BOXING TRAINER Brendan Ingle has died at the age of 77.

The Dubliner trained four world champions, including Naseem Hamed and Johnny Nelson, throughout a glittering career.

Ingle left Dublin at 18 for a professional boxing career in England, later setting up his now renowned gym in Sheffield.

He died peacefully at 7.40am at the Royal Hallamshire hospital in is adopted city.

Just heard about the passing of Brendan Ingle. A sad day for boxing, he did so much for the sport and the community. Our thoughts with Dom, John and all the family. Rest in Peace 🙏🏼 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 25, 2018 Source: Eddie Hearn /Twitter

More to follow