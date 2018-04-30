  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 30 April, 2018
Brendan Rodgers not leaving 'best job in the world' at Celtic for Arsenal

The 45-year-old has been linked with the Gunners but is on track to win a second consecutive treble in Scotland and plans on staying

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 11:46 AM
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).
Brendan Rodgers (file pic).

BRENDAN RODGERS MAY be targeting a return to the Premier League in future, but the manager has no interest in leaving Celtic to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Wenger is set to leave the Emirates Stadium after 22 years in charge and speculation surrounding his successor is growing.

Ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers is one of those the Gunners are said to be interested in hiring to succeed their long-term coach.

However, having just won his second Scottish Premiership title with Celtic after a 5-0 home win over Rangers on Sunday, the Northern Irish manager says he is completely happy in Glasgow.

“I woke up here on a Monday morning as the manager of Celtic, and I’m in the best job in the world,” he told Talksport. ”Believe it or not the sky is blue here in Glasgow, I absolutely love it here.

“I’ve got huge respect for Arsenal as a club. When I started my coaching career Arsene was just coming into the club and I learned so much in that period as a young coach watching him, so it’s a club I’ve got huge respect for.

“But I’m so happy here at Celtic. I’m in a job I love, it’s a huge club with big expectancy and big pressure.

“I would love to work in the Premier League again one day, but I’m hopefully going to be coaching for another 20-odd years.

“The board has been so supportive of me here and, from the first day I walked in, the supporters have given me everything.

“I feel a loyalty to them to ensure we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing.”

After winning three trophies with Celtic last season, Rodgers can make it a back-to-back treble when they take on Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on May 19.

