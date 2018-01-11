Celtic in 'no rush' to sign Edouard from PSG, says Rodgers

CELTIC BOSS Brendan Rodgers says that there is ‘no rush’ to sign Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain, indicating that he will revisit the possibility at the end of the season.

Edouard is currently on loan at Celtic Park from PSG until the end of the season and the Scottish champions have the option of making the deal permanent.

The 19-year-old forward has been providing competition for the likes of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths in attack, scoring four goals in 10 league appearances this season thus far.

It is thought that the France Under-19 international would cost the Bhoys £7 million, but Rodgers is in no hurry to get a deal done.

“I will assess it at the end of the season,” he told reporters. “I have been really impressed by him and he is getting better and better each week.

“The boy has big talent and is a real worker as well. He works very hard for the team and he’s the type of performer I like. His English is getting better through lessons and he’s still only very young. He has a lot of potential there.

“He has grown each week he has been with us. It’s a case of assessing it.

“There’s no rush. It’s for both sides as well: he might love it with us; he might not. I know he is really enjoying it but there is no rush to commit on either side now.”

Edouard has featured a total of 13 times for Celtic in all competitions this season, making two appearances in the Champions League.