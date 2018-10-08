Brian Cody has been confirmed as Kilkenny senior hurling manager for 21st season

Brian Cody has been in charge of Kilkenny since 1998.

BRIAN CODY HAS been confirmed as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager for 2019, the country confirmed on Monday night.

The 64-year-old has been in charge of the Cats since 1998 and is the county’s longest serving and most successful manager.

Cody has won 11 All-Ireland hurling titles over the last two decades, collecting 11 Leinster Championships and nine National Hurling Leagues.

The Kilkenny county board announced on Monday that Derek Lyng and James McGarry will continue as selectors and Michael Dempsey will continue as trainer again next year alongside Cody for 2019.

Kilkenny have not won the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2015, exiting the Championship last summer by two points at the hands of Limerick in the quarter-finals at Semple Stadium in July.

“The board wishes Brian and his [management] team every success in the year ahead,” a statement said on Monday.

