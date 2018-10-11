This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fenton welcomes 'positive' experimental rules to 'try to improve the game as a spectacle'

The four-time All-Ireland winning midfielder is interested to see them in action.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,471 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4280546
Brian Fenton at the AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Launch.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Brian Fenton at the AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Launch.
Brian Fenton at the AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Launch.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

STAR DUBLIN MIDFIELDER Brian Fenton sees positives in the new rule changes the GAA are proposing to experiment with in Gaelic football.

But that said, he’s interested to see them in action before he forms a full opinion.

Last week, the GAA’s standing committee issued five proposed rule changes to be considered. A restriction in handpasses, a plan to have all sidelines kicked forward, the introduction of an attacking mark, the implementation of a sin bin and a new kick-out rule involving zoning are all to be trialed going forward.

“I think it will be interesting to see how they all go,” the 2018 Footballer of the Year nominee said at the AIG Dublin GAA jersey launch today.

“I’m not sure if all of them will get in, or any of them will get in but look, anything to promote the game as a spectacle and as a skills-based game. You look at hurling now, it’s a joke, the skills of the game. To promote football in that regard would be great I think.”

The kick-out rule involving zoning is one which surely appeals to him, encouraging more and more fielding in the middle of the pitch, something Fenton really enjoys.

“Look, if there’s a high ball there to be won I’ll hopefully challenge in the best way I can,” the Raheny man continued. “I love that stuff! I used to watch it — Ciaran Whelan was the idol, you’d look at Darragh O’Sé.

“High fielding and high catches just lift the stadium, they lift everyone. Players talk about it, they lift momentum. I’m always trying my best and working with the goalkeepers to try and practice that. 

Brian Fenton with Colm Cavanagh Fielding in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“The new rules, I’m not sure. Do you put fast, small guys in there who can break the space because it’s a lot of space or do you put four big lads in there and just live off the breaks. I don’t know how it’s going to work. 

“If it’s tried in the league, it’ll be interesting. I think new rules in general, are positive. They’re trying to improve the game as a spectacle and as a skills-based game.

“We’ll see how it goes, we’ll try it out. If there’s a high ball there to be won, I’ll try my best!”

Another experimental rule Fenton spoke about was the handpass restriction one. ‘To introduce a restriction of three consecutive passes of the ball with the fist or open hand by players of the team in possession,’ is the exact wording.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea told The42 earlier this week that he thinks three may be a little bit tight and Fenton agrees.

“You’re watching games back and trying to visualise it,” he continued.

“I actually re-watched the All-Ireland final back last week and the new rules had just been released. I was trying to imagine, ‘Oh Jesus, he might have to kickpass it now….’ It’s a funny one.

Jim Gavin celebrates with Brian Fenton With Jim Gavin after the final win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“If you’re trying to break down a defensive team in particular, there’s a lot of handpassing. If you’re trying to keep possession or control a certain part of the game, there’s a lot of handpassing naturally.

“I’m all for kickpassing as well, I love it. I think it can just completely split a team open. If there’s a rule to kickpass, I think it’s a good thing. Maybe limiting the handpass to three might be a bit much but to promote the kickpass is a very positive one.”

He added: “For us, as Dublin footballers, we don’t go out saying, ‘Just handpass the ball, just handpass the ball.’

“It’s always just play it as you see it and if the kick is on, kick the bleedin’ ball. Yeah, I don’t know. I think it will be interesting to see how they all go.”

The proposed rule changes are generating plenty of conversation. Earlier in the week, O’Shea shared his uncertainty on some of them but says he is interested to see how they pan out.

“I think the game is fine the way it is, we just have a team that’s really, really good at the moment,” he added though.

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes meanwhile slammed some of the proposed changes at the weekend, labelling them as ‘embarassing’ and saying that there is ‘no logic to it at all’.

AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Launch Dublin stars Crummey, Olwen Carey, Brian Fenton and Eve O'Brien. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

And Fenton, a key member of that ‘really, really good’ Dublin team, like O’Shea, wouldn’t come down on them just that hard.

“Look, everyone has their own opinion of course,” he smiled, before adding that it would have been nice to have an active inter-county player on the Standing Committee.

It comprised of David Hassan (Chair), Tracy Bunyan (Sec), Pat Daly, Seamus Kenny, Brian Cuthbert, Michael Delaney, David Collins, Alex McQuillen and Frank Murphy.

“I think it’s important to take players into account. They’re obviously on the ground and play the game,” Fenton added.

Dublin stars Brian Fenton, Chris Crummey, Olwen Carey and Eve O’Brien were on hand today to help Dublin GAA and sponsors AIG Insurance to officially launch the new Dublin jersey at AIG’s head office.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie