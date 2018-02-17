  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 February, 2018
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home

Brighton and Hove Albion are into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1986 following a routine win over Coventry City.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 7:13 PM
6 hours ago 2,334 Views 2 Comments
Brighton and Hove Albion forward Jurgen Locadia.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Brighton and Hove Albion forward Jurgen Locadia.
Brighton and Hove Albion forward Jurgen Locadia.
Image: Catherine Ivill

JURGEN LOCADIA’S FIRST goal helped Brighton and Hove Albion ease past Coventry City 3-1 and into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

A club-record signing in January, Locadia opened his account in the 15th minute at the Amex Stadium as the Seagulls made light work of fourth-tier opposition with a Premier League scalp to their name this season after beating Stoke City.

Connor Goldson headed in prior to half-time before Leonardo Ulloa put the seal on victory with the first goal of his second spell at the club.

Jonson Clarke-Harris snatched a late consolation for the League Two side but they never truly threatened to deny Chris Hughton’s men a fourth match unbeaten in all competitions.

The lowest-ranked club in the fifth round, Coventry received an early reminder of the task at hand as Locadia hit the post inside five minutes, but the Sky Blues were game opposition and Clarke-Harris headed Jordan Shipley’s corner against the crossbar.

But Locadia did not need a second invitation to make the breakthrough, burying Anthony Knockaert’s low cross with an assured first-time finish.

Goldson doubled the lead in the 34th minute, nodding in a Markus Suttner corner for his first competitive goal since April 2016.

The visitors’ aerial struggles proved their undoing once more on the hour, Ulloa emphatically heading Bruno’s cross beyond Lee Burge.

Clarke-Harris again tested the woodwork soon after before the striker eventually got on the scoresheet with a poacher’s finish late in proceedings, although Brighton went closest to restoring their three-goal cushion before full-time, Sam Baldock’s effort hitting the bar.

- Omni

The42 Team
COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a comment

