Monday 18 June, 2018
Ice-cold Koepka becomes first man to retain US Open since 1989

Koepka holds off brilliant Sunday challenge of England’s Tommy Fleetwood to win back-to-back titles.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 11:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,051 Views 4 Comments
977298838 Source: Streeter Lecka

BROOKS KOEPKA IS a two-time Major champion. A two-time US Open champion.

The Florida native became the first man since Curtis Strange in 1988/89 to retain the US Open title as he turned in an ice-cold Sunday performance at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka, who was one of four players who shared the lead heading into the final round, took control with two early birdies and barely relinquished it, shooting a closing 68 to win by a shot.

In truth, his victory felt a lot more comfortable than that narrow margin would suggest.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood came from the pack to ask the most pressing questions of Koepka and the leaders when he shot 63, the low round of the day and tied for the lowest scoring round in US Open history.

He held the clubhouse lead on two-over par for over two-and-a-half hours, overtaken only by Koepka who birdied the par-five 16th to give himself a bit of breathing space over the final two holes.

A par on the 17th allowed him to tee off on the final hole knowing that he likely had a shot to spare, and after a delicate chip to get himself back into position, he took the two putts at his disposal for a bogey and the title.

Fleetwood, who finished fourth behind Koepka at Erin Hills last year, finished alone in second place with world number one Dustin Johnson (70) a shot further back in third on three-over par.

Masters champion Patrick Reed (68) finished on four-over with Tony Finau (72) on five-over to round out the top five.

us3

