British bobsledder to miss Winter Olympics after suffering stroke

BRITISH BOBSLEDDER BRUCE Tasker has been ruled out of the Winter Olympics after suffering a minor stroke.

Tasker had been undergoing treatment for groin and hip injuries at home but was taken to hospital in Wrexham with dizziness and nausea on 4 January, before being transferred to a stroke unit in High Wycombe at the weekend.

Despite being ruled out of Pyeongchang by the episode, the Welshman is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to resume training within a matter of months.

“I’m gutted not to be able to conclude the four-year cycle by going to the Olympics but I’m very grateful that I’m still fit and healthy,” he said.

“I’m still sore but, otherwise, I feel fine. While I’m not training, I’m already resuming normal life and the dog hasn’t been missing out on her walks!

“I’m set to make a 100% recovery and I already feel as though I’m most of the way there.

“I have been strongly advised that I don’t compete again this season but the initial prognosis is that I should be able to resume training with the team in a couple of months.

“In the meantime, I’ll still be cheering the team on from my sofa!”

