  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British bobsledder to miss Winter Olympics after suffering stroke

Welshman Bruce Tasker is expected to make a full recovery.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 7:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,195 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3793404

BRITISH BOBSLEDDER BRUCE Tasker has been ruled out of the Winter Olympics after suffering a minor stroke.

Tasker had been undergoing treatment for groin and hip injuries at home but was taken to hospital in Wrexham with dizziness and nausea on 4 January, before being transferred to a stroke unit in High Wycombe at the weekend.

Despite being ruled out of Pyeongchang by the episode, the Welshman is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to resume training within a matter of months.

“I’m gutted not to be able to conclude the four-year cycle by going to the Olympics but I’m very grateful that I’m still fit and healthy,” he said.

“I’m still sore but, otherwise, I feel fine. While I’m not training, I’m already resuming normal life and the dog hasn’t been missing out on her walks!

“I’m set to make a 100% recovery and I already feel as though I’m most of the way there.

“I have been strongly advised that I don’t compete again this season but the initial prognosis is that I should be able to resume training with the team in a couple of months.

“In the meantime, I’ll still be cheering the team on from my sofa!”

- Omni

‘I’m only coming off a building site since Saturday… But I’m not taking time off work to lose’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Evans not world class but the right addition for Arsenal - Keown
PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
LIVERPOOL
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie