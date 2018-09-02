LIVE: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League

Jose Mourinho’s side are in desperate need of a victory at Turf Moor. We’re following all the action live.
In the day’s early game, Alexandre Lacazette provided the killer blow as Unai Emery’s Arsenal won a dramatic five-goal thriller at the Cardiff City Stadium.
At 4pm, there’s a London derby as Tottenham look to continue their 100% start to the campaign and move level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea at the summit when they face Watford at Vicarage Road.
So, Mourinho has opted to make three changes to his side, with Phil Jones’ injury forcing a slight defensive reshuffle. Lindelof comes in, while Ander Herrera and Fred are the players to drop to the bench to make way for Fellaini and Sanchez.
Which way do you see this one going? Can Mourinho and United get a much-needed win or will Burnley heap the press on the Portuguese boss?
TEAM NEWS: And this is how the hosts will line out. Joe Hart starts in goal as Sean Dyche makes four changes to his side. Jeff Hendrick is deployed in a five-man midfield, with his Ireland team-mates Stephen Ward and Kevin Long named on the Burnley bench.
TEAM NEWS: Here's the Clarets side to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague at Turf Moor.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 2, 2018
A full Premier League debut for @dwight_mcneil99 👊 pic.twitter.com/gTPbaacNCC
TEAM NEWS: Jose Mourinho has made three changes to his starting XI, with Lindelof, Fellaini and Sanchez the players coming in.
Here's your #MUFC starting XI for #BURMUN... pic.twitter.com/RY8sTS69ZR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2018
The teams have arrived at Turf Moor.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United from Turf Moor.
After back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has come under increasing pressure and his side are in desperate need of a positive performance and result this afternoon, as they already sit nine points behind the early pace-setters.
Burnley, meanwhile, have picked up just one point from their opening three games and come into this one having missed out on a place in the Europa League group stages after Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Olympiakos.
The action gets underway at 4pm, and you can follow it all right here.
