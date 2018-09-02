LIVE: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League

34 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United from Turf Moor.

After back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has come under increasing pressure and his side are in desperate need of a positive performance and result this afternoon, as they already sit nine points behind the early pace-setters.

Burnley, meanwhile, have picked up just one point from their opening three games and come into this one having missed out on a place in the Europa League group stages after Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Olympiakos.

The action gets underway at 4pm, and you can follow it all right here.