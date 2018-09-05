Power-punching Irish standout Caoimhin Agyarko inks professional deal with Frank Warren

BELFAST AMATEUR BOXING star Caoimhin Agyarko has turned professional and signed a management and promotional deal with Frank Warren.

Agyarko, a six-time national champ across all levels, will relocate to London to train under Al Smith and Eddie Lam at the iBox Gym in Bromley, South London.

The reigning Irish Senior Elite light-heavyweight champion is likely to campaign as a middleweight in the pro game: he won the 2018 Irish Seniors at short notice while carrying a few more pounds than would typically be the case when he’s fight-fit.

21-year-old Agyarko reported unveiled the move himself over the weekend before it was officially confirmed, at last, by Warren and Queensbury Promotions on Wednesday.

A product of the famed Holy Trinity Boxing Club, the dynamic West Belfast boxer is renowned for his explosive power and, as a result, has for some time been earmarked as a pro-star-in-waiting: his sole fight in the highly-regarded World Series of Boxing last April – a final amateur outing, as it turns out – saw him beat Indian Ocean Games silver medalist Clemente Hong Sik Kee to a pulp, forcing the Frenchman’s team to throw in the towel in the fifth round.

Better clip of the 4 rounds! Give it a watch and leave a comment 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IddeoBjA4H — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) April 11, 2018

“I was invited down to Windsor Park for the Frampton fight by Frank [Warren] and it was just an amazing experience,” said Agyarko of his decision to join boxing’s punch-for-pay ranks. “I met the team, the fighters and everyone were just great to me, it made my decision to sign a very easy one.

“Since I was seven years old it’s been a dream of mine to turn professional. My style of boxing is built for the pros and even from a very young age, turning pro is something I’ve always wanted to do.

I’m one of those fighters which have no problem going on the back or front foot. I’m a big hitter for a middleweight and people think because of this I can’t box but I do like to use my speed and my boxing ability to beat opponents as well and can adapt to any fighter I face.

“I’ve had over 130 fights, 110 of them in Ireland, only losing 11 times. I won six national titles including an Irish Senior national title earlier this year. I boxed 40 times for Ireland and boxed for them in the World and European championships.”

Oh it's good to be back 😅sending people to sleep early since 96'.. good 1st round KO last night for ireland. @HTBC_Belfast @EddieHearn pic.twitter.com/DJtJSIBOzB — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) February 25, 2017

Agyarko’s Irish title back in February was made all the more remarkable by the nine or so months which preceded it.

In May of 2017, the Antrim young gun was stabbed in the face while standing outside McDonalds with his girlfriend in Belfast city centre. Agyarko required upwards of 30 stitches and spent three days in hospital where he underwent further surgery.

He admitted at the time that he felt lucky to have survived the attack considering his injuries’ proximity to key arteries in his neck.

His now-Queensbury Promotions stablemates Carl Frampton and Tyson Fury were among those who reached out with well wishes.

A debut date for Agyarko is yet to be confirmed.

