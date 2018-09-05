This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Power-punching Irish standout Caoimhin Agyarko inks professional deal with Frank Warren

The 21-year-old has for years been hotly tipped to make a big impact in boxing’s paid ranks.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 9:17 PM
4 hours ago 3,234 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4220711
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

BELFAST AMATEUR BOXING star Caoimhin Agyarko has turned professional and signed a management and promotional deal with Frank Warren.

Agyarko, a six-time national champ across all levels, will relocate to London to train under Al Smith and Eddie Lam at the iBox Gym in Bromley, South London.

The reigning Irish Senior Elite light-heavyweight champion is likely to campaign as a middleweight in the pro game: he won the 2018 Irish Seniors at short notice while carrying a few more pounds than would typically be the case when he’s fight-fit.

21-year-old Agyarko reported unveiled the move himself over the weekend before it was officially confirmed, at last, by Warren and Queensbury Promotions on Wednesday.

A product of the famed Holy Trinity Boxing Club, the dynamic West Belfast boxer is renowned for his explosive power and, as a result, has for some time been earmarked as a pro-star-in-waiting: his sole fight in the highly-regarded World Series of Boxing last April – a final amateur outing, as it turns out – saw him beat Indian Ocean Games silver medalist Clemente Hong Sik Kee to a pulp, forcing the Frenchman’s team to throw in the towel in the fifth round.

“I was invited down to Windsor Park for the Frampton fight by Frank [Warren] and it was just an amazing experience,” said Agyarko of his decision to join boxing’s punch-for-pay ranks. “I met the team, the fighters and everyone were just great to me, it made my decision to sign a very easy one.

“Since I was seven years old it’s been a dream of mine to turn professional. My style of boxing is built for the pros and even from a very young age, turning pro is something I’ve always wanted to do.

I’m one of those fighters which have no problem going on the back or front foot. I’m a big hitter for a middleweight and people think because of this I can’t box but I do like to use my speed and my boxing ability to beat opponents as well and can adapt to any fighter I face.

“I’ve had over 130 fights, 110 of them in Ireland, only losing 11 times. I won six national titles including an Irish Senior national title earlier this year. I boxed 40 times for Ireland and boxed for them in the World and European championships.”

Agyarko’s Irish title back in February was made all the more remarkable by the nine or so months which preceded it.

In May of 2017, the Antrim young gun was stabbed in the face while standing outside McDonalds with his girlfriend in Belfast city centre. Agyarko required upwards of 30 stitches and spent three days in hospital where he underwent further surgery.

He admitted at the time that he felt lucky to have survived the attack considering his injuries’ proximity to key arteries in his neck.

His now-Queensbury Promotions stablemates Carl Frampton and Tyson Fury were among those who reached out with well wishes.

A debut date for Agyarko is yet to be confirmed.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland’s Golden Girls: Healy and Adeleke will always remember their summer in Gyor

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    Uefa to review away-goals rule as managers claim it's not as hard as it used to be
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    ENGLAND
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    NFL
    Serena Williams and LeBron James show their support for Nike's controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign
    Serena Williams and LeBron James show their support for Nike's controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Eagles can have their wings clipped, but contenders few and far between

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie