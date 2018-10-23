This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's massive for young people in Connacht': Blade cuts the way for small clubs out west

The scrum-half said it was a proud moment to captain his native province at the weekend.

By John Fallon Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 583 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4299541
Blade and Connacht didn't get the result they wanted at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Blade and Connacht didn't get the result they wanted at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Blade and Connacht didn't get the result they wanted at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

STAND-IN CAPTAIN CAOLIN Blade may not have got the result he wanted for Connacht in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, but it was a significant day for the province.

Blade skippered the side for the first time against Sale Sharks on a day when junior rugby clubs in the province got a huge boost.

Blade came through the system at Monivea RRC — Eddie O’Sullivan’s first coaching post was there — where the club in a GAA heartland in mid-Galway has thrived for decades.

Saturday’s 32-13 loss to Sale was also notable as it’s the first time in the professional era that two players from Connemara have played for Connacht.

Experienced fullback Tiernan O’Halloran from Clifden was joined in the back three by Colm de Buitléar, who was making his first start a week after his debut for the province.

De Buitléar, a grandson of the late nature filmmaker Eamon de Buitléar, started playing rugby for An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí, the club in Carraroe which was founded by his father Cian in 2005 to promote the game in south Connemara.

Ballinrobe RFC also had cause for celebration as Mattie Burke, who grew up in the south Mayo town after being born in London, made his debut off the bench.

He joined fellow prop Denis Buckley (Creggs RFC) in flying the flag for some of the smaller clubs in the province, while another Conan O’Donnell has come off a busy conveyor belt in Sligo RFC.

Blade said that players coming through in this way is a huge boost to the development of the sport in the west.

“It’s massive for young people in Connacht, to see that the system works,” he said. 

Caolin Blade Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Also, that if you work hard, like Mattie and Colm for example, you can come through and that’s really pleasing to see.

The 24-year-old has chalked up 72 appearances for Connacht since his debut four years ago and was chuffed when Andy Friend asked him to skipper the side last weekend. 

“It was an absolute honour, my family was really proud. Obviously the result was a bit disappointing but it was quite humbling to be asked to captain Connacht when I was told on Tuesday morning.

“I was delighted, it didn’t change too much for myself, it’s a big honour but I tried to focus on my own game.”

He and Connacht have quickly turned their attention to Friday’s crunch Pro14 game away to Ospreys in Bridgend [KO 8.05pm, TG4] , a game which could go a long in the battle by both sides to book Champions Cup qualification next season.

And Blade believes they can put Saturday’s loss to Sale behind them and bounce back.

“Sometimes you can get more learnings from losing than winning and with a six-day turnaround we need to take those learnings and bring them all in the Pro14 next Friday,” he added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie