Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Cardiff back in the Premier League as Neil Warnock earns record eighth promotion

They drew 0-0 with Reading in the Championship today, as third-place Fulham lost 3-1 to Birmingham.

By AFP Sunday 6 May 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,409 Views 5 Comments
Cardiff City fans flood the pitch to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.
Image: Simon Galloway
Cardiff City fans flood the pitch to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.
Cardiff City fans flood the pitch to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.
Image: Simon Galloway

CARDIFF CITY RETURNED to the Premier League on Sunday when a goalless draw at home to Reading was enough to give veteran manager Neil Warnock a record eighth promotion.

Only the top two at the end of the regular season were guaranteed a place in English footballâ€™s lucrative top flight and second-tier title-winners Wolves had already secured one of those spots heading into Sundayâ€™s final round of regular-season Championship matches.

A draw left Cardiff waiting on Fulhamâ€™s result at Birmingham, but the Cottagers 3-1 loss left the London club facing the lottery of the play-offs, where the teams finishing third-sixth compete for the lone remaining promotion place.

The draw saw Cardiff return to the Premier League after a single season in the competition in 2013/14.

When Warnock took over some 18 months ago, Cardiff were at the other end of the table but Malaysian owner Vincent Tanâ€™s decision to bring the experienced manager to the Welsh capital paid dividends.

Birmingham were still facing relegation when they kicked off but first-half goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz (15) and Harlee Dean (43) settled their nerves.

Tom Cairney scored for Fulham with six minutes left but Che Adamsâ€™s 89th-minute goal put the result beyond doubt.

Barnsleyâ€™s 4-1 loss at Derby ended their brief stay in the Championship, with Burton â€” managed by Nigel Clough â€” also relegated after a 2-1 loss at Preston.

Meanwhile Bolton beat the drop in remarkable fashion after beating Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Bolton were going down with three minutes left when Forest led 2-1 after goals from Ben Osborn (70) and Jack Colback (79) overturning Adam Le Fondreâ€™s early volley.

But David Wheater (87) and Aaron Wilbraham (88) scored to keep northwest side Bolton in the division to the delight of their delirious home crowd.

Elsewhere, bottom club Sunderland stunned champions Wolves 3-0, in front of prospective new owner Stewart Donald.

On-loan pair Ovie Ejaria (19) and Ashley Fletcher (45) put the hosts 2-0 up before Paddy McNair scored Sunderlandâ€™s third midway through the second half.

Atdhe Nuhiu (14, 60 and 90) hit a hat-trick in Sheffield Wednesdayâ€™s 5-1 thrashing of Norwich at Hillsborough, with Wednesdayâ€™s city rivals United winning 3-2 at Bristol City.

Leeds beat QPR 2-0 with goals from Kemar Roofe (30) and Kalvin Phillips (47), while Brentford and Hull drew 1-1 at Griffin Park.

Cardiffâ€™s success is good news for Irish duoÂ Anthony Pilkington andÂ Brian Murphy, who have both been part of the Welsh sideâ€™s squad this season.

-Â Â© AFP 2018

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

After 18 months out and 10 operations, Cazorla returns to Arsenal training>

The famous soccer player hiding in plain sight in a bakery and more of the weekâ€™s best sportswriting>

