'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking

Ancelotti left the club in September and was replaced by Jupp Heynckes.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 2:10 PM
4 hours ago 4,549 Views 6 Comments
Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti.

FABIO CAPELLO HAS slammed Bayern Munich’s players and accused them of forcing Carlo Ancelotti out of the club following his sacking back in September.

Bayern coasted to the league title in Ancelotti’s first season in charge, but his tenure was blighted by rumours Die Roten’s key players were unhappy with his methods.

An inauspicious start to this campaign culminated in a woeful showing in a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and spelled the end of Ancelotti’s reign.

Veteran coach Jupp Heynckes, who led Bayern to the treble in 2012-13, returned to the Allianz Arena to take over until the end of the season and the club have lost just once in all competitions under his leadership.

Capello suggested that it is no coincidence and believes Bayern’s squad simply did not want to play under his compatriot.

“Heynckes is back on the bench and everyone wonders how he managed to get the team under control immediately. I think it was the players who took everything in hand,” he told Sky Germany.

“The coach can do a lot of things, but if the players do not want to give that little extra, which they did not give to Ancelotti, you will not get an olive branch.

“They fought him, they wanted him to fly out. And to show that Heynckes is the right one, they give everything.”

Bayern are 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the mid-season break and resume their domestic campaign at Bayer Leverkusen on 12 January.

The42 Team
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

