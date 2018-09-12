This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serena umpire breaks his silence, says 'à la carte arbitration does not exist'

Carlos Ramos tells Portuguese media that he is “fine, given the circumstances”.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 8:47 AM
Williams: called Ramos 'a thief' following US Open decision.
Image: Julio Cortez

CARLOS RAMOS HAS spoken out for the first time since the controversial US Open final, defending his actions amid Serena Williams’ accusations of sexism.

Ramos is at the centre of a sexism storm after officiating Williams’ straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in New York on Saturday.

Williams directed remarkable rants towards Ramos, the chair umpire who handed down a series of code violations on Arthur Ashe Stadium – the former world number one claiming women are treated differently to men following her 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Seeking a 24th Grand Slam, Williams was initially outraged at receiving a code violation for coaching, insisting she had not taken guidance from her box, and then picked up a point penalty for racket abuse before a prolonged tirade at Ramos resulted in a game being docked for verbal abuse – the American calling the umpire a “thief” and a “liar”.

The International Tennis Federation backed Ramos after Williams – who received a $17,000 fine for her three code violations – received the support of the WTA and the United States Tennis Association.

Breaking his silence amid the ongoing fallout, Ramos said he did not pick and choose when to apply the rules.

“I’m fine, given the circumstances,” Ramos told Tribuna Expresso.

“It’s a delicate situation, but ‘à la carte’ arbitration does not exist. Do not worry about me!”

Ramos, who was not part of the trophy ceremony following the decider at Flushing Meadows, will return to the umpire’s chair for the Davis Cup clash between Croatia and the United States.

The42 Team

