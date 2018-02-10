  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wins for Laois and Carlow as they maintain strong start in push for promotion from Division 4

Carlow saw off Leitrim tonight while Laois defeated Waterford.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 9:11 PM
2 hours ago 3,839 Views 1 Comment
Gary Walsh and John Murphy were key in the Laois and Carlow victories tonight.
Image: INPHO
CARLOW AND LAOIS maintained their fine start to this season’s Allianz football league tonight as they picked up a third consecutive win and stay unbeaten in their Division 4 campaigns.

Carlow ran out comfortable 2-11 to 0-5 victors over Leitrim at Netwatch Cullen Park to build on earlier wins over London and Limerick.

Laois had to work harder before seeing off Waterford by 0-18 to 1-11 at O’Moore Park as they pushed on from opening successes over Limerick and Leitrim.

Carlow got an early boost when John Murphy netted from a penalty as they went ahead 1-2 to 0-0 after five minutes but Leitrim stayed in touch to be adrift 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Yet the away team only notched a single point in the second half with a brace of points from Paul Broderick and 1-1 from Murphy pushing Carlow ahead comfortably entering the final quarter.

Darragh O’Brien and Broderick pointed to seal Carlow’s win as Leitrim finished with 14 men after Noel Plunkett was sent-off.

0-10 from Gary Walsh helped Laois achieve a four-point win over the Deise at O’Moore Park. A goal from JJ Hutchinson, who hit 1-4 overall, enabled Waterford to be trailing narrowly at 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Jason Curry inspired Waterford to drawl level in the second half with accurate kicking in front of goal but two points from substitute Doine Kingston proved important as Laois ran out victors.

The results put both sides firmly in the promotion picture with all eyes turning to see how Antrim, the other unbeaten side in the division, fare at home to Wicklow tomorrow.

Division 4

Results – Tonight

Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-5
Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11

Fixtures – Tomorrow

London v Limerick, Ruislip, 1pm
Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm

Dublin survive strong Donegal fightback to make it three wins from three

Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider

The42 Team
