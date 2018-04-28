  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 28 April, 2018
1-4 for Kilkenny as Castleknock advance into Dublin SFC quarter-finals

Castleknock had 12 points to spare over 14-man St Brigid’s this afternoon.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,277 Views 3 Comments
Castleknock 1-16

St Brigidâ€™s 0-7

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports from Parnell Park

CASTLEKNOCK MADE IT two wins from two to join fellow Group 2 side Ballymun Kickhams in the knock-out stages of the Dublin SFC.

Ciaran Kilkenny Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Castleknock will take on the 2013Â All-Ireland club finalists in the final round once the championship resumes later this year, with the top place in the group at stake. Both sides are looking like frontrunners for the title alongside champions St Vincentâ€™s.

Ciaran Kilkenny scored 1-4 for the 2016Â Dublin finalists, who had an impressive attack even without the services of Limerick forward Seamus Oâ€™Carroll.

Westmeath panellistÂ Thomas McDaniels scored a brace in a fine display for Castleknock before he was stretched off the field after taking a heavy blow to the head in the final 10 minutes.

It was a disjointed effort from St Brigidâ€™s, who scored just a single point from play. They missed a 44th-minute penalty and to compound their misery Philip Ryan was red-carded late on for a strike on Eoin Oâ€™Brien.

Dublin forward Paddy Andrews was ruled out for St Brigidâ€™s with a back injury and they lacked his threat up front on an afternoon where they were completely outplayed by this confident Castleknock outfit.

Tommy McDaniels Castleknock recruit Thomas McDaniels in action for Westmeath Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

St Brigidâ€™s led by 0-3 to 0-1 after the opening exchanges, but Castleknock slowly grew into the game. With a potent inside line containing the in-form Kilkenny and McDaniels, once the right ball was delivered in theyâ€™d start to cause damage.

Kilkenny hit the net in the 17th minute after he was superbly set-up by the run across the end line by McDaniels. Castleknock would outscore St Brigidâ€™s by 0-7 to 0-1 up to half-time, with Rob Shaw and McDaniels firing over a brace apiece.

CaslteknockÂ led by 1-8 to 0-4 at the interval and stretched eight ahead with scores from Mickey Galvin and Kilkenny.

Lorcan McCarthy kicked his fifth free of the proceedings before Ryan saw his penalty saved by Morven Connolly. Shaw brought his tally to four, Jame Sherry fisted one over while Kevin Kindlon and John Kindlon added scores as Castleknock cantered home.

Scorers for Castleknock:Â Ciaran Kilkenny 1-4 (0-1f), Rob Shaw 0-4, Thomas McDaniels, John Kindlon 0-2 each, Ben Galvin, Mickey Galvin, James Sherry, Kevin Kindlon 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Brigidâ€™s: Lorcan McCarthy 0-6 (0-6f), John Oâ€™Loughlin 0-1.

Castleknock

1. Morven Connolly

4. Colm Neville
3. Tom Quinn
2. Eoin Oâ€™Brien

5. Greg Gibson
6. Thomas Shields
7. Graham Hannigan

8. Jamie Tunney
9. Shane Boland

10. Kevin Kindlon
11. Ben Galvin
12. Rob Shaw

17. Thomas McDaniels
14. Ciaran Kilkenny
15. Mickey Galvin

Subs

25. Paul Bourke for Tunney (21, black-card)
19. Sean Gibbons for Galvin (39)
18. James Sherry for McDaniels (54)

St Brigidâ€™s

16.Â  Shane Supple

10. Patrick Maguire
3. Alan Daly
6. Sean Murray

7. Sean Egan
15. Mark Cahill
4. Malachy Tighe

5. Cathal Doyle
2. Gavin Kane

18. Collie Carr
14. Jerry Troy
13. Mark Donnelly

9. Lorcan McCarthy
8. John Oâ€™Loughlin
12. Philip Ryan

Subs

21. Colin Lynch for Egan (ht)
20. Alan McCarrick for Daly (34)
19. Niall Davey f0r Doyle (38)
17. Cian Mullins for Lynch (42)
22. Fiachra Oâ€™Meara for Tighe (49)
23. Conor Brennan for Troy (60)

Referee: Dave Feeney

Westmeath forward Thomas McDaniels

