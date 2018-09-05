Ex-Leinster out-half Marsh signs for New York's Major League Rugby franchise

CATHAL MARSH WILL begin the next chapter of his career in New York after signing for the city’s Major League Rugby franchise ahead of the 2019 season, which gets underway in January.

The out-half has joined Rugby United New York following his departure from Leinster at the end of last season, as was reported by The42 last month.

Marsh made his Leinster debut in 2013 and went on to make 26 appearances for the province, including eight during last year’s double-winning campaign, but his game-time was limited due to injuries and the presence of Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne ahead of him in the out-half charts.

The former Ireland U20 international moves to Rugby United New York ahead of their debut season in the expanding Major League Rugby, and adds to the Irish contingent at the club.

Tipperary man James Kennedy is the club’s founder, while former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan and winger Shane Horgan are on the board as advisors and Irishmen Dylan Fawsitt [now a US international], Marcus Walsh, Dave Gannon, Jack Fitzpatrick [capped by Canada] and Ross Deacon are all part of the playing squad.

Marsh’s arrival is another statement of intent by Rugby United New York, who have also recruited former England fullback Ben Foden ahead of the 2019 season, while ex-USA boss Mike Tolkin is their head coach.

”The opportunity to move to New York, while playing professional rugby, was one that was too good to pass up,” Marsh said.

“Everyone in the RUNY clubhouse knows what the intent is for the 2019 season — we want to be the best team in Major League Rugby. I’m looking forward to getting over to New York in the coming weeks and I’m ready to hit the ground running. I want to help this team be the best.”

Tolkin added: “We are extremely excited to have Cathal come on board here at RUNY. He has a fantastic pedigree in the game and is a quality man.

“He will bring a mentally sharp approach to the game, and help the team play an aggressive brand of rugby — a brand that we look forward to implementing as the pre-season begins.”

