1 change each as Cavan and Roscommon name teams for Division 2 decider

CAVAN AND ROSCOMMON have named their sides ahead of Sunday’s Allianz National Football League Division 2 final in Croke Park (throw-in 2pm, TG4), with each showing one change.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 2pm. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mattie McGleenan brings Ramor United forward Adrian Cole into the Cavan fold at full-forward, while there have been further positional switches after last week’s win over Tipperary. The player to make way is Conor Moynagh.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay meanwhile has changed up his goalkeepers from last Sunday’s win over Cork. Roscommon Gael’s James Featherston reclaims the number one jersey from Éire Óg’s Colm Lavin. Niall McInerney also returns to the match day squad after a six-week break to focus on his studies.

Both counties were relegated from the top tier last year, but have bounced straight back up with promotion already secured following successful paths to the 2018 Division 2 decider.

The Breffni finished top of the table on score difference, but both sides have won five fixtures, drew one and lost one.

They went head-to-head in Dr Hyde Park just two weeks ago and the home side came out on top by two points.

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt)

4. Enda Flanagan (Castlerahan)

5. Martin Reilly (Killygarry)

6. Ciaran Brady (Arvagh)

7. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)

8. Gearoid McKiernan (Swanlinbar)

9. Killian Clarke (Shercock)

10. Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)

11. Bryan Magee (Cuchulainns)

12. Cian Mackey (Castlerahan)

13. Caoimhin O’Reilly (Butlersbridge)

14. Adrian Cole (Ramor United)

15. Conor Bradley (Ramor United)

Subs

16. James Farrelly (Kingscourt)

17. Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon)

18. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

19. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels)

20. Conor Madden (Gowna)

21. Conor Brady (Gowna)

22. Niall Clerkin (Shercock)

23. Sean Johnston (Cavan Gaels)

24. Darragh Kennedy (Killygarry)

25. Fergal Reilly (Castlerahan)

26. Padraig Moore (Ballyhaise)

27. Jack Wharton (Cornafean)

28. David Brady (Ballyhaise)

29. Ryan Connolly (Drumlane)

30. Killian Brady (Mullahoran)

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

5. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Tadhg O Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride) – captain

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

16. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

18. Enda Smith (Boyle)

19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

20. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)

21. John Mc Manus (Roscommon Gaels)

22. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

23. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

24. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

25. Sean Mc Dermott (Western Gaels)

26. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

