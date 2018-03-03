Dembele on the double as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup semi-finals

MOUSSA DEMBELE SCORED a brace of goals as Celtic comfortably secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

In addition to the goals from Dembele, substitute Odsonne Edouard snatched the other goal of the tie, with his score coming in the final minute of the game.

Celtic accounted for Championship side Greenock Morton, who were bidding to reach the penultimate stage of this competition for the first time since 1981.

And despite the poor weather conditions, their fans travelled in good numbers to attend the fixture in Celtic Park.

They enjoyed an encouraging start to the tie, and managed to hold the Scottish Cup holders scoreless in the opening half. But Celtic were rewarded for their patient play after the restart, when Dembele broke the deadlock on 63 minutes with a header.

It was his 11th goal of the season, with Tom Rogic crossing the ball in from the right.

Celtic doubled their advantage seven minutes later, when they were awarded a penalty in somewhat controversial circumstances following a foul on Dembele by Michael Doyle.

Referee John Beaton ruled that the challenge took place inside the box, although many disputed that Dembele was fouled outside the area.

Dembele converted the opportunity from the penalty spot, and came close to clinching the hat-trick after getting on the end of a cross from James Forrest. But Morton goalkeeper Derek Gaston palmed the shot over the bar.

Edouard then stepped up to provide the Hoop’s third goal of the contest, with Forrest once again providing the assist to allow the on-loan Paris St Germain forward crash the ball high into the net.

Celtic will now progress to the Scottish Cup semi-finals for the seventh time in nine seasons.

