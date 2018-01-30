  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dembele inspires as Celtic get revenge on Hearts for ending their unbeaten run

The Frenchman was on target along with Odsonne Edouard and Dedryck Boyata, while Kyle Lafferty scored for the visitors.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 10:37 PM
13 minutes ago 359 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3825508
Celtic goalscorers Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Celtic goalscorers Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele.
Celtic goalscorers Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele.
Image: Andrew Milligan

MOUSSA DEMBELE WAS key in Celticâ€™s revenge mission against Hearts as he scored one and provided two assists in a 3-1 Scottish Premiership win tonight.

Hearts had shocked the Scottish champions just six weeks previously as they ended Celticâ€™s record-breaking 69-match unbeaten domestic run with a 4-0 thrashing at Tynecastle.

However, that performance must have seemed like a distant memory to Hearts at Parkhead as they watched Dembele set up Odsonne Edouard to fire the Hoops ahead in the third minute before he provided the assist for Dedryck Boyataâ€™s second in the 25th.

The French forward â€” linked with a move away from the Hoops in the transfer window â€” then scored his first goal since 26 November when he made it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

Kyle Lafferty grabbed a second-half consolation strike for Hearts as their 12-match unbeaten run was brought to a halt.

Victory means Celtic extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 14 points ahead of Aberdeenâ€™s match with Ross County on Wednesday.

There was no hiding Celticâ€™s desire for vengeance as they pressed Hearts from the start.

The Jambos had been heading to a ninth consecutive clean sheet before Motherwellâ€™s Curtis Main grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser on Saturday.

However, it took Celtic less than three minutes to find a way past Jon McLaughlin thanks to the pace and composure of Edouard.

Dembele laid the ball off to his fellow Frenchman just inside the Celtic half and the striker left three Hearts players trailing as he burst forward and lifted over the keeper and into the net.

A second wasnâ€™t far away and it from the unlikely source of Boyata.

James Forrest got in front of Demetri Mitchell to head the ball into the box for Dembele who released Boyata, with the Belgian defender drilling the ball through the legs of McLaughlin.

Dembele had failed to shine when he came on as the replacement for the injured Leigh Griffiths in the weekend win over Hibs.

However, the French forward rediscovered the form that saw him bag 32 strikes last season as he finally got the goal his play deserved 10 minutes before the break.

Scott Brownâ€™s robust challenge on Harry Cochrane on the edge of the Celtic box started a quick breakaway as the ball found its way to Kieran Tierney.

The left-back turned Connor Randall inside out before clipping the ball to the near post where Dembele provided the deftest of touches to direct it into the net.

The Hoops started the second half in a similar fashion with Dembele curling a shot just over before Edouard twice came close.

However, they were made to pay for their misses when Lafferty handed Hearts a 67th-minute lifeline with a lovely low strike that denied Dorus de Vries a clean sheet in only his second start of the season in place of the injured Craig Gordon.

Source: LiveGoalsFeed/YouTube

-Â Â©Â AFP, 2018Â 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Chelsea bolster their defence with signing of Brazilian left-back from Roma

Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â‚¬57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's Â£23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie