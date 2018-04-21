Champagne put on ice as Hibernian halt Celtic's chance to claim Scottish title

CELTIC PASSED UP the chance to claim a seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Hibernian.

Jamie MacLaren got Neil Lennon’s side up and running after 24 minutes, before second half substitute Vykintas Slivka put the hosts two goals to the good with ten minutes remaining.

A tidy finish from Odsonne Edouard three minutes from time looked like potentially sparking a late, great comeback.

However his strike proved a consolation as the league leaders look to next Sunday’s meeting with rivals Rangers to clinch the title.

Were results elsewhere to go in their favour, Celtic could still be crowned champions this weekend but know they can make sure of a seventh straight Scottish Premiership in that Glasgow derby in a weeks’ time.

“I thought the best team won,” the Hoops manager said afterwards.

“I thought Hibs were better than us on the day. We started very well and had good intensity but we didn’t defend well enough, so that was a disappointment.

“We didn’t play quick enough and we gave two poor goals away.

“We had five opportunities (to clinch the title) and now its down to four. Your last five games are always going to be tough, it was a tough one today and we’ve come out on the wrong side of the result.

“Now we have to get ready and look to do it last week.”

